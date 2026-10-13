Spirit release delayed? Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film may miss March 5, 2027 deadline – Report

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit may miss its March 2027 release, no new date announced yet. The makers are lookig for a later release window. Check the full report.

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Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in Spirit (PC- Instagram)

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit may not release on its previously announced date of March 5, 2027. According to a Variety report, the makers are exploring a later release window. However, there has been no official announcement about a delay or a new release date. The reported development comes amid changes to Prabhas’ release calendar. His period action film Fauzi, which was earlier expected to arrive in December 2026, is also reportedly moving away from its planned release slot.

Spirit release date update

The makers had confirmed March 5, 2027, as the release date earlier this year, following speculation about a possible delay. In August, Vanga said the film would arrive as scheduled. At the time, he revealed that the team had completed a 40-day shooting schedule, with another 65 days of filming remaining.

The latest report suggests that the release plans may have changed since then. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm any postponement or announce a revised date.

What do we know about Spirit?

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who last directed Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Bhadrakali Pictures. Vanga is writing, editing and directing the project, which is planned as a large-scale action drama set for release in eight languages.

Prabhas plays a police officer in the film. Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast. The film’s first look, released at the end of 2025, showed Prabhas in a rugged, bruised appearance, with Triptii Dimri featured alongside him.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official update from the makers to know whether Spirit will arrive on March 5, 2027, or move to a later date.