Ssunita Ahuja sees her future with Govinda only amid actor’s affair rumours: ‘It’s a 40-year-old marriage’

Ssunita Ahuja hopes to reconcile with Govinda amid affair rumours, says 'Nobody can ever separate us'

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ssunita-ahuja-sees-her-future-with-govinda-only-amid-actors-affair-rumours-its-a-40-year-old-marriage-8543357/ Copy

Ssunita Ahuja and Govinda (PC: Instagram)

Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s marriage has been under public scrutiny amid rumours of trouble between the couple. Reports of the actor’s alleged relationship with his co-star Rani Swarnkar have added to the speculation. However, Ssunita remains hopeful about their relationship and believes their 40-year-long marriage will survive the difficult phase. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ssunita spoke about the possibility of getting back on track with Govinda. She said she believes things will eventually improve between them.

“Of course, we will see, why won’t we? Currently, the time isn’t in our favour and one cannot fight with time. It’s a 40-year-old marriage, why won’t it sustain? It’s fine, he’s doing what he likes. I am working, and my entire focus is on work but nobody can ever separate us in this lifetime,” she said.

Ssunita added that she has left the matter in God’s hands and will accept whatever is right for both of them.

Rani Swarnkar hits back at Ssunita Ahuja

Meanwhile, Rani Swarnkar, whose name has been linked to Govinda amid the ongoing rumours, has reacted to the controversy through a lengthy post on her Instagram Story. She made several allegations against Ssunita and questioned her decision to speak publicly about her marriage.

In her post, Rani accused Ssunita of allegedly trying to harm Govinda over the years. She also suggested that the couple’s relationship was already troubled and said nobody could be blamed for breaking a marriage that was already falling apart. “Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house,” she wrote.

Rani further questioned why Ssunita was discussing their personal matters in public and suggested that her statements could be part of a larger plan.

She also accused Ssunita of mentally harassing Govinda, limiting his professional opportunities and keeping him away from work. Rani alleged that the actor was being forced to stay at home and claimed that the situation was affecting both his personal and professional life.

Towards the end of her post, Rani asked Ssunita not to drag her name into the controversy. “Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women,” she wrote.

Neither Ssunita nor Govinda has publicly responded to Rani’s latest allegations.