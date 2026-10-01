Stree 3 release date announced, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy to arrive in…

Following the massive box-office success of Stree 2, the makers are preparing to bring back the beloved characters for another supernatural adventure.

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Stree 3 gets 2028 release window as Dinesh Vijan reveals story is ready (PC: Twitter)

The world of Chanderi is preparing for another supernatural adventure, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite characters return. The Stree franchise, known for blending horror, comedy and unexpected twists, has become one of Bollywood’s popular film series. Its second instalment enjoyed a massive theatrical run, leaving audiences curious about what could happen next. With the original cast expected to reunite, the upcoming film has already generated considerable excitement. Producer Dinesh Vijan has now shared an important update about the project, including its release timeline and the progress made on its story.

Stree 3 to release in 2028, script completed

Producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed that Stree 3, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028. Director Amar Kaushik has completed writing the story, although the makers are keeping its plot under wraps.

Speaking on the second day of FICCI Frames 2026, Vijan said, “So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he will be upset. He has finished writing it. He thinks I give out too many spoilers but everything you’ve loved about it, you will get it. But where it starts and ends, will be a complete revelation. It might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas present in 2028.”

The producer hinted at either an Independence Day or Christmas release, but a specific date has not been announced. The film was earlier scheduled for August 13, 2027.

Why is Stree 3 taking longer to release?

Before returning to the Stree franchise, Kaushik will direct Mahavatar, a mythological drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Bhagwan Parshuram. Vijan described it as one of the production house’s most ambitious projects. The director’s commitments to Mahavatar mean that filming for Stree 3 is expected to begin towards the end of 2027. The completed script, however, gives the makers a foundation to move forward once the schedule allows.

About Stree franchise

Released in 2018, Raj and DK backed Stree introduced audiences to the mysterious woman haunting the town of Chanderi and became a sleeper hit at the box office. The film starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The success of the first film led to Stree 2, which arrived in 2024 and took the franchise to a much bigger level.

Released in 2024, Stree 2 crossed Rs 600 crore at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India at the time. The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Tamannaah Bhatia, with Akshay Kumar appearing in a special role.

What is the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe planning next?

Stree 3 is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which began with Stree and expanded through films such as Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2 and Thamma. The interconnected franchise brings together supernatural characters and stories while exploring different settings and themes.

The upcoming slate includes Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, and Bhediya 2, featuring Varun Dhawan. Chamunda, reportedly starring Alia Bhatt, is also among the projects associated with the expanding universe.

The planned titles further include Maha Munjya, Choti Stree, a prelude to the events of Stree 3, and the larger crossover films Pehla Mahayudh and Doosra Mahayudh, setting up a grand line-up for the upcoming years which can surely become a game changer for horror comedy genre in Indian cinema.