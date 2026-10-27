Subodh Uniyal breaks silence on Daler Mehndi apology row: ‘Maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu?’

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to Daler Mehndi following their public confrontation at a religious event, contradicting earlier reports that he had expressed regret.

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Daler Mehndi and Subodh Uniyal controversy (PC: Twitter)

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has denied apologising to singer Daler Mehndi following their public confrontation at a recent event. In a new interview, the minister questioned why he should apologise and insisted that he had done nothing wrong. His remarks come after reports claimed that he had expressed regret over the incident. Speaking to Satya Vani, Uniyal was asked whether he had apologised to Daler Mehndi. Rejecting the reports, he said, “Mera maafi maangne ka prashn hi nahi hai (There is no question of me apologising).”

The minister further questioned whether he had committed any wrongdoing that called for an apology. “Ye batao, maine koi apradh kiya hai jo maafi maangu? (Tell me, have I committed any crime that I should apologise?),” he said.

Uniyal also criticised reports suggesting that he had apologised to the singer. He argued that if Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should have either skipped the performance or informed the organisers and the audience about his health. “Agar tabiyat kharab thi toh nahi aana chahiye tha. Agar aaye bhi the, toh janta ko bata dete ki tabiyat kharab hai (If he was unwell, he should not have come. Even if he did come, he should have informed the audience that he was unwell),” the minister said.

Questioning who was at fault in the controversy, Uniyal added, “Main kehta hoon, apradhi kaun hai? (I ask, who is the one at fault?)”. He maintained that the person responsible for the mistake should be the one to apologise.

Why Were Reports of Subodh Uniyal Apologising to Daler Mehndi Doing the Rounds?

Earlier reports suggested that Uniyal had apologised to Daler Mehndi after their public confrontation. A statement from Mika Singh’s team, quoted by IANS, indicated that the minister had expressed regret during a phone conversation with the singer.

“We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic),” the statement read.

Speaking to IANS, Mika Singh also revealed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had invited both brothers to the state.

Mika later addressed the controversy at a press conference. He spoke about his conversation with Dhami and praised the Chief Minister for the way he handled the matter. “Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn’t necessary since he made no mistake.”

What Happened Between Subodh Uniyal and Daler Mehndi?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. The singer’s performance was interrupted by state minister Subodh Uniyal, who alleged that Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol and was lip-syncing.

The incident took place during Navratri at a religious event and soon attracted public attention. Mika Singh later came out in support of his elder brother, stressing that artists should be treated with dignity and respect.