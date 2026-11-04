Sunidhi Chauhan joins Shillong Chamber Choir for unplugged rendition of her classic ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’; video goes viral

‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ song gets a soulful makeover as Sunidhi Chauhan joins the Shillong Chamber Choir for a unique unplugged rendition of the popular track. Watch the video.

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Sunidhi Chauhan x Shillong Chamber Choir (PC-Instagram

Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan has given a surprise musical collaboration to music lovers with the Shillong Chamber Choir. The singer joined the celebrated choir for an unplugged rendition of her popular song ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ from Parineeta , starring Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan, to create a soulful performance of two different musical styles.

Sunidhi can be seen singing with the members of Shillong Chamber Choir in the video, and the two blended their voices beautifully for a refreshing rendition of the much-loved track. The unplugged version, by stripping away the usual grandiose musical arrangements, emphasizes vocals, harmonies and the simple pleasure of making music together. This collaboration is a different musical experience where the layered harmonies of the choir are mixed with the unique and powerful voice of Sunidhi.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shillong Chamber Choir (@shillongchamberchoir)

The musical moment comes shortly after Sunidhi performed live in Guwahati on Saturday, October 31, 2026, as part of her ‘I Am Home India Tour 2026’. The concert was another opportunity for the singer to connect with audiences through her extensive musical repertoire.

Known for her versatility and ability to move effortlessly between genres, Sunidhi has consistently experimented with different musical styles throughout her career. Her collaboration with the Shillong Chamber Choir further showcases the possibilities of bringing together contemporary Bollywood music and choral arrangements.

Kaisi Paheli Zindagani, originally known for its distinctive musical appeal, gets a fresh interpretation through this collaboration. The coming together of Sunidhi Chauhan and the Shillong Chamber Choir makes for a memorable musical moment, reminding listeners that sometimes, all a song needs is beautiful voices and the right harmony.