Sunil Pal slams Salman Khan, compares his films with Hanuman Ansh, calls Bigg Boss a ‘gutter show’: ‘You have bought out corporate labour’

Sunil Pal has sparked a fresh controversy with his remarks about Salman Khan, Hanuman Ansh and the popular reality show hosted by the superstar.

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Sunil Pal lashes out at Salman Khan (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s recent comments on social media trolling have sparked a reaction from comedian Sunil Pal. While the superstar spoke about celebrities being targeted for their appearance and personal choices, Pal took a different approach to the conversation. He questioned the role fans have played in building stars and used the box-office performance of Hanuman Ansh to make his point. His remarks did not stop there. Pal also took aim at ongoing Bigg Boss 20 and its celebrity contestants, making several sharp comments about the reality show and the entertainment industry.

Sunil Pal compares Salman Khan’s films with Hanuman Ansh

Speaking to the paparazzi at an event, Sunil Pal reacted to Salman Khan’s comments about trolling. He said that audiences are responsible for making stars and argued that celebrities should remember the contribution of their fans.

“We made Salman Khan; Salman Khan did not make us. Salman Khan is a star today because of all of us, because of the people of India. It is because we have watched so many of his films. Aur Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zayada chal raha hai. Hanuman Ansh se Rs 500 crore kamaye jo Rs 2 crore mein bani hai aur Rs 500 crore ki film Rs 50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko.”

Sunil Pal says big stars control the industry

Pal continued his criticism by speaking about the influence of established stars and large production setups. He claimed that smaller filmmakers and people in the industry face difficulties because of the dominance of bigger names.

“You are such big stars that you have bought out the corporate labour and the industry, and smaller people are unable to make films. By the grace of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh managed to earn so much.”

Sunil Pal calls Bigg Boss a ‘gutter show’

The comedian also brought Bigg Boss 20 into the discussion and asked Salman Khan to shut down the reality show. He described the programme as a “gutter show” and questioned the kind of fame given to some of its contestants.

Pal claimed that certain celebrities featured on the programme are a “big loss” to the nation before appearing on the show and suggested that their participation helps turn them into recognised personalities.

See viral video of Sunil Pal here

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What did Salman Khan say about trolling?

Salman Khan recently addressed online trolling during Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor spoke about celebrities being mocked for their looks and work and also referred to the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight gain.

“Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.” Salman also responded to comments about his own appearance. He removed his shirt on the show after facing body-shaming comments and criticised people who make money by putting others down, describing them as “parasites”.