Sunita Ahuja praises Kashmera Shah as ‘Powerful bahu’ amid ongoing Govinda- Komal Rani Swarnkar affair rumours

Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah shared a warm moment at a Mumbai event, with Sunita calling her daughter-in-law ‘powerful bahu’ amid the ongoing Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar controversy.

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Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera Shah ‘Powerful bahu’ (PC: Instagram)

Sunita Ahuja and Kashmera Shah have shared a warm moment in front of the paparazzi, showing a much friendlier side of their family equation. The two were seen together at a Mumbai gathering on Wednesday evening and happily posed for the cameras. Their exchange comes at a time when Sunita has been in the spotlight over her marriage to Govinda and the ongoing speculation surrounding his equation with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Amid all the attention, Kashmera has continued to publicly support Sunita, and their latest interaction gave fans another glimpse of their bond.

Sunita Ahuja calls Kashmera Shah her ‘powerful bahu’

During their interaction with the paparazzi, Kashmera Shah jokingly referred to herself and Sunita as a “power couple”. Sunita said, “Aap power couple bolte hai na, hum hai power couple. Well, we are a power couple. (You know how people talk about “power couples”? We are a power couple. Well, we are a power couple,)” Sunita then called her “humari powerful bahu (our powerful daughter-in-law)”

Kashmera then kissed Sunita and told her, “After you. Aap hi se sab seekha hai (After you. I’ve learned everything from you.)”.

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The moment also reflects how their relationship has changed in recent times. Sunita, Kashmera and Krushna Abhishek had been estranged for years before they publicly reconciled. Their relationship has since appeared much warmer and sweeter during their public appearances.