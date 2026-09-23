Sunita Ahuja says she has no regrets about marrying Govinda: ‘I loved him…’

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on marriage with Govinda amid divorce and affair rumours. She says ‘I have no regrets’

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja (PC: Twitter)

Sunita Ahuja has opened up about her marriage to Govinda amid reports of tension between the couple and ongoing rumours surrounding the actor’s personal life. Despite the recent speculation, Sunita said she does not regret marrying Govinda and recalled how she stood by him before he became a star. In a conversation with the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel, Sunita said she was drawn to Govinda because of his honesty and the person he was before fame. “I have no regrets. When I met Govinda, he was a very nice person. He was very honest. I am a very emotional person. People think I am very hard and strict, but whatever I speak I say it from my heart. There are very few people who can understand me.”

She went on to say that she loved Govinda when he had not yet achieved success in the film industry. Sunita also said that she came from a well-off family but still chose to be with him. “I don’t have any regrets for marrying him. I want people to live their life and let others also live. Now we have come to this extent that he is living his life and I have started living my life. I loved Govinda when he had nothing. I came from a big family, and he didn’t, but I still loved him. I still have that emotion. I don’t know whether he still has it, but I still do.”

Read more: Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani Swarnkar amid marriage controversy with Sunita Ahujha

Sunita also spoke about self-respect and said she does not believe in forgiving someone repeatedly. She said she may give people more than one chance, but there comes a point when she chooses to walk away if she continues to be hurt.

According to Sunita, a man who does not value or respect a woman’s love does not deserve a place in her life. She added that if someone fails to appreciate a good woman, it is their loss.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s marriage

Govinda and Sunita got married before the actor became a major Bollywood star. The couple kept their marriage private for some time and later welcomed their daughter Tina.

Their relationship has faced speculation in recent years. In December 2024, Sunita reportedly filed for divorce, with reports of their separation surfacing in January 2025. She later dismissed the divorce rumours, and the couple were also seen together during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sunita has previously spoken about problems in their marriage and alleged that Govinda had multiple affairs. The actor has also been linked to his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar after the two were spotted together at an airport.

Sunita later criticised Govinda for being seen with Komal Rani, referring to the woman as “young enough to be his daughter” and calling him her “sugar daddy”.

More recently, Sunita reportedly told Rakhi Sawant during a phone conversation that Govinda and Komal Rani were planning to marry. Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha, however, denied the claim and said there was no question of the actor getting married again.