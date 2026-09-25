Sunita Ahuja seeks women and Gen-Z support amid Govinda-Komal Rani Swarnkar affair rumours, ‘Jo mere saath ho raha’

During her temple visit, Sunita Ahuja reflected on her ongoing personal struggles and addressed the public attention surrounding her marriage to Govinda.

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Sunita Ahuja opens up on marital struggles (PC: Twitter)Sunita Ahuja opens up on marital struggles (PC: Twitter)

Sunita Ahuja has spoken about a difficult phase in her personal life as fresh attention surrounds her marriage to actor Govinda. The couple has been married for nearly four decades but their relationship has recently become a subject of public discussion amid rumours involving Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. While neither Govinda nor Komal has confirmed the alleged relationship, the speculation has continued to make headlines. Amid all this, Sunita has now spoken about the emotional strain she claims to be facing and made an appeal to women and Gen-Z for support.

Sunita Ahuja makes emotional appeal during temple visit

During her recent visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata in West Bengal, Sunita spoke about the troubles in her life. She said she had come to seek the blessings of Goddess Kali and prayed for the difficulties surrounding her to end.

“Mere bhi jeevan mein kuch rakshas hain, aur main Mata ke dwara unhe yeh kehne aayi hoon ki Mata unka bhi naash karein,” she said. Sunita also made an emotional appeal to women and Gen-Z, asking them to support her during the difficult period. She urged people to understand her situation and look at it from the perspective of someone going through a personal crisis.

‘Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason’

Sunita further opened up about what she described as the impact of the situation on her family. She asked the media and people watching the developments to consider how they would feel if something similar happened within their own families.

“Please mujhe support karein. Jitne bhi Gen-Z bacche hain, auratein hain, mujhe support kijiye,” she said, adding, “Jo mere saath ho raha hai, woh achha nahi ho raha hai. Mera ghar toot raha hai for no reason.”

Her remarks came as discussions around her marriage and Govinda’s equation with Komal continued online. Sunita said she had visited Mata Rani with the hope that the troubles in her life would come to an end.

See viral video of Sunita Ahuja here

What are the rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani?

Rumours about an alleged relationship between Govinda and Komal Rani surfaced earlier this year after the two were reportedly spotted travelling together at a Mumbai airport. The speculation gained attention because Govinda and Komal are working together on the upcoming film Roopa.

However, the alleged affair remains unconfirmed. Neither Govinda nor Komal has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship, making it important to distinguish the ongoing speculation from established facts.

Sunita and Govinda’s marriage

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987. Over the years, the couple has often been in the spotlight because of their long marriage and family life. They have two children, son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja.

Sunita’s latest remarks have once again brought attention to their personal life, with her emotional appeal focusing on the support she says she needs from women and younger viewers during what she describes as a challenging period.