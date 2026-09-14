Sunita Ahuja welcomes Ganpati Bappa home without Govinda, says ‘he has to come’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sunita Ahuja revealed that Govinda or their son Yashvardhan usually brings Ganpati home. However, this year, she decided to take charge of the tradition herself.

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Sunita Ahuja on Ganesh Chaturthi (PC-ANI)

Sunita Ahuja has welcomed Ganpati Bappa to her home as the country celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. This year, Sunita personally brought Lord Ganesha home and was seen dancing to the beats of dhol during the celebrations. Her husband, actor Govinda, is currently in the US and is expected to return later. Speaking to ANI, Sunita revealed that Govinda or their son Yashvardhan usually brings Ganpati home. However, this year, she decided to take charge of the tradition herself.

“I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing – usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I’ve been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I’d bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands,” Sunita shared.

Sunita also spoke about the Ganpati tradition in the Ahuja family. She revealed that it was started by her late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi, and said she has continued the tradition over the years. “The tradition of Ganpati was started by my late mother-in-law, Nirmala Devi. I’ve always said that as long as I’m alive, I’ll bring Ganpati Baba every year. It’s been going on since then, and it’ll keep going as long as I’m here,” she added.

Talking about how she celebrates the festival, Sunita said she keeps Ganpati at home for one-and-a-half days. “I always keep Ganpati for 1.5 days, because if you keep them for more days, the pooja and everything needs to be done accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Govinda is currently in America and is expected to return home at night. Sunita said he may visit for darshan either on Monday or the following day, depending on how tired he is after travelling. “Govinda ji is in America, he’ll come back at night. If he is tired, he won’t come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come,” Sunita said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, visuals from outside Sunita’s residence showed her bringing Bappa home amid music and celebrations. She was seen dancing enthusiastically to the beats of dhol as she welcomed Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country with traditional prayers, rituals and grand festivities. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and sees devotees bringing idols of Bappa home and to public pandals to seek his blessings.