Supreme Court closes mediation in Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore family trust dispute after 15 sessions

The Supreme Court has ended mediation between Rani Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's family trust. The dispute also involves Karisma Kapoor's children and the family's claims over assets.

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Supreme Court closes mediation in Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute (PC: Instagram)

The family dispute surrounding late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate has taken another turn, with the Supreme Court ending mediation after efforts to reach an amicable settlement failed. The matter has drawn considerable attention, not just because of the vast assets involved, but also because it includes Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, who are seeking their share in the family trust. After several rounds of discussions, the parties have failed to reach an agreement, and the legal battle is now set to move forward. The latest development has brought the family dispute back into focus, with the court expected to address the pending issues in the coming days.

Supreme Court closes mediation in Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute

The Supreme Court on November 26, 2026, closed mediation between Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, and his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur over the RK Family Trust. The mediation, led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reportedly involved around 15 sittings but failed to resolve the differences between the parties.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran observed that a settlement cannot be forced when the parties are unable to reach common ground. “One can never force a settlement,” the Court remarked, according to Bar & Bench. The court indicated that the dispute would now return to the legal process.

During the hearing, Rani Kapur’s counsel reportedly sought Rs 6,000 crore to settle her claims, while the opposing side put the trust’s assets at Rs 30,000 crore.

The court also indicated that the Delhi High Court should decide the pending application seeking preservation of the trust’s assets within a time-bound period.

What is Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute about?

The dispute centres on the RK Family Trust and the assets associated with the late businessman, who was the former chairman of Sona Comstar. Rani Kapur has challenged the trust’s validity, alleging that assets were transferred into it without her informed consent. These allegations are contested and remain subject to legal proceedings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya S Kapur (@priyasunjaykapur)

The mediation reportedly focused on two major issues: Rani Kapur’s claims and the exit of Sunjay Kapur’s children from his previous marriage from the trust structure. The parties have presented different claims regarding the distribution of assets. Priya Sachdev Kapur’s side has argued for her entitlement to a 60 per cent share, with the remaining 40 per cent to be divided among Sunjay’s children. Meanwhile, the children, represented by their counsel, have reportedly claimed a 24-26 per cent share.

Karisma Kapoor’s children remain part of the legal battle

The dispute has also brought Karisma Kapoor’s family into the spotlight. The actor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, from her marriage to Sunjay Kapur, are involved in proceedings concerning the family trust and their rights to their father’s estate.

Karisma, who has largely kept her personal life private, has not made the family dispute a subject of public commentary. However, the involvement of her children has made the case a prominent entertainment news story, alongside its legal and financial implications.

With mediation now closed, the dispute is expected to continue through court proceedings. The questions surrounding the trust, its assets, and the claims of different family members remain unresolved.