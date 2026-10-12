Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak: Sunny Deol returns in a gritty, fierce new avatar; film to hit theatres on…

Sunny Deol is set to explore a darker role in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The actor has revealed the film’s first look and release date, offering a glimpse of a story filled with secrets and unanswered questions.

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Sunny Deol (PC: Instagram)

Sunny Deol is known for his powerful screen presence and action-packed roles, but his upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak offers a glimpse of a different side of the actor. The first look has arrived, giving audiences an idea of the dark and intense world of the upcoming crime thriller. With a rugged appearance and a serious expression, Sunny appears ready to take on a character with a complicated past. The actor also shared an important update about the film’s theatrical release. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker M Padmakumar, Suryaa brings together a familiar Bollywood face and a story built around mystery, crime and the search for truth. Here is what we know about its latest update.

Sunny Deol’s first look from Suryaa: A fierce and rugged avatar

The makers unveiled the first-look motion poster of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak on October 12, 2026. In the poster, Sunny Deol can be in a bearded look, rugged face, and an intense gaze that sets the tone for the crime thriller. The look is different from the larger-than-life action roles audiences often associate with the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Sharing the poster on social media, makers wrote, “Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH ! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA : अंत से आरंभ तक!

IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026. #Suryaa #AntSeAarambhTak” It hints at a character caught between his past experiences and the events unfolding in his present life.

The title Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which translates to “From the End to the Beginning”, adds more mystery to the film. Sunny Deol too shared the first look on social media while announcing the film’s release date. The motion poster has introduced the main look of the film, although more details about its plot are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak release date: When will Sunny Deol’s film hit theatres?

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026. The announcement came alongside the film’s first-look motion poster, giving fans a date to look forward to.

The film is directed by M Padmakumar, who is making his Hindi film debut with the project. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

Suryaa Ant Se Aarambh Tak cast

Alongside Sunny Deol, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak features Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal in important roles. The cast also includes Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, and Tanushree Chakraborty, among others.

The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut under the MM Moviez banner, with Kamal Mukut presenting the project. It is a Hindi adaptation of Malayalam crime thriller Joseph which was released in 2018.