Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares shocking claims about late actor’s post-mortem details: ‘His leg was broken’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made new claims about his post-mortem, alleging a broken leg, injured eyes, and stun gun use. Here's what Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has recently revealed.

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Shweta Singh Kirti shares claims about Sushant Singh Rajput post-mortem (PC: Instagram)

More than six years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his case continues to return to the spotlight. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has now shared fresh claims about what she says she recently learnt from the person who conducted his post-mortem. Her comments have once again sparked discussion around the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death. In a video message shared on social media, Shweta Singh Kirti spoke about her recent experience after returning from a meditation retreat in Atlanta before talking about her brother. She alleged that the post-mortem professional had told them about injuries to Sushant’s body and the alleged use of a stun gun. However, these latest claims have not been independently established by the available evidence.

What did Shweta Singh Kirti say about Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem?

Shweta Singh Kirti claimed that she and her family had recently learnt new details from the person who conducted Sushant Singh’s post-mortem. According to her account, she was told that there had been stun gun use, that Sushant’s leg was broken and that a lot of force had been used on him. She also claimed that his eyes were hurt.

In her video, she alleged, “We got to know recently that the post-mortem person who did post-mortem on bhai told that there was stun gun used (pointing to the neck) and his leg was broken and a lot of force was used on him. His eyes were hurt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

She further shared, “What happened to bhai was wrong. I’m his sister, I know know how it feels to even think about something like that happened to your loved one. When it happens with you, you can still forgive, you know, something like that. But if it happens to your own somebody whom you love, you just somehow takes a lot more courage to forgive.”

The comments were made while Shweta was speaking about her continuing grief and the emotional reaction of Sushant’s fans. She said that while it may be possible to forgive when something happens to oneself, it becomes much harder when a loved one is involved.