Taapsee Pannu REACTS to being called ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ by paparazzi, says ‘People are being…’

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her approach to the paparazzi and why she does not mind being compared to Jaya Bachchan for her no-nonsense attitude.

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Taapsee Pannu embraces ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ tag (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has never been someone who hides her discomfort when cameras get too close or photographers cross what she considers a personal boundary. Over the years, the actor has had several tense exchanges with paparazzi and her firm approach has often drawn comparisons with veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. While the comparison may sound like criticism to some, Taapsee does not see it that way. In a recent interaction, she opened up about the tag and explained why she actually considers being compared to Jaya a compliment. She also spoke about why she refuses to change her behaviour simply to appear more agreeable around photographers.

Taapsee Pannu calls ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ comparison a compliment

Speaking to News18, Taapsee reacted to being called ‘dusri Jaya Bachchan’ and ‘Jaya Bachchan lite’. Rather than taking offence, the actor said she chooses to see the positive side of the comparison.

Taapsee said she considers it a compliment because Jaya Bachchan is a very good actor and a strong woman. She added that people are being “too kind” by comparing her to the veteran actor. The comparison comes from Taapsee’s repeated interactions with paparazzi. Like Jaya, she has been vocal about maintaining personal boundaries and has not always been comfortable with photographers following her or calling out to her.

‘My boundaries are very clear’, says Taapsee

Explaining her approach, Taapsee said she does not believe she has ever raised her voice at anyone or abused photographers. Instead, she said her boundaries are clear and that this can make a woman intimidating. According to the actor, she has a clear understanding of what she considers right and wrong when dealing with paparazzi. She also suggested that photographers may expect celebrities to be more submissive and extra polite with them.

Taapsee further said that she is sometimes shouted at by paparazzi and admitted that she does not like being treated that way. She also explained that she is not used to people shouting at her, which is why she gets upset when photographers call out her name loudly.

What has Jaya Bachchan said about paparazzi?

Jaya Bachchan has been vocal about her complicated relationship with paparazzi as well. At the We The Women event last year, she questioned the way paparazzi operate and said that despite having tremendous respect for the media, she has virtually no relationship with paparazzi.

Her comments have often been linked to her strong reactions when photographers approach her or her family. This history explains why Taapsee’s comparison with Jaya has become a recurring talking point.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Gandhari

Taapsee’s comments come shortly after the release of Gandhari, her Hindi action thriller that premiered on Netflix on September 3, 2026. Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film follows Bani, a visually impaired mother who sets out to find her missing daughter and takes on a dangerous child trafficking network in a fictional town.

The film also stars Ishwak Singh as Bani’s husband along with Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vashisht. Despite the strong names attached to the project, Gandhari received a largely critical response, with viewers and reviewers pointing to issues involving its plot, backstory and character arcs.