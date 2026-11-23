Tamannaah Bhatia seeks Sadhguru’s blessings by touching his feet, video grabs attention

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia’s spiritual side comes to fore as she meets Sadhguru at Mumbai event. Watch the viral video here.

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Tamannaah Bhatia and Sadhguru (PC -Instagram)

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently met spiritual guru Sadhguru at an event in Mumbai, where she sought his blessings by touching his feet. A video of the interaction has surfaced online and caught the attention of fans. The two attended the launch of Sadhguru’s photo essay book, Disappearing Faces, on November 22. In the video shared by paparazzi pages, Sadhguru arrives at the venue with his team. Tamannaah then walks up to him, bends down to touch his feet and exchanges a few words with him. Fashion designer Neeta Lulla is also seen joining them as they move through the venue.

The event featured more than just the book launch. It began with a tour of a photographic gallery, followed by a discussion involving Sadhguru, Tamannaah and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. The programme also included a book-signing session.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Tamannaah Bhatia’s spiritual side

Tamannaah’s gesture reflects her interest in spirituality. The actor has spoken about her devotion to Lord Shiva and has also visited Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on several occasions. She has celebrated Maha Shivratri at the centre and taken part in offering prasad. Her devotion to Lord Shiva has also been reflected in her film choices. Tamannaah played a devotee of the deity in the Telugu film Odela 2.

Tamannaah was last seen with Sidharth Malhotra in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy thriller released in September 2026 and reportedly earned around Rs 91.49 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

About The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest

Inspired by folklore surrounding the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Bihar, the film follows Mumbai couple Rishi and Mamta, played by Sidharth and Tamannaah. Their visit to their village turns frightening after they ignore local warnings against entering the forest after dark.

The story is set to continue with The Vvaan 2. Producer Ektaa Kapoor announced the sequel on Chhath Puja, with Tamannaah expected to reunite with Sidharth for the next film. The first instalment is currently available to rent on Prime Video.