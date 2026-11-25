Tanishaa Mukerji calls Sai Pallavi ‘completely miscast’ as Sita in Ramayana, says Ranbir Kapoor is ‘perfect’ as Lord Ram

Tanishaa Mukerji has praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their performances as Lord Ram and Ravana in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, but felt Sai Pallavi was miscast as Goddess Sita.

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Tanishaa Mukerji

While Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have received praise for their performances in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, actress Tanishaa Mukerji has raised questions about one of the film’s casting choices. After watching the mythological drama, Tanishaa praised Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Ram and Yash’s performance as Ravana. However, she felt Sai Pallavi was not the right choice to play Goddess Sita.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Tanishaa shared her review of the film and said Ranbir had exceeded her expectations. She admitted that she was initially unsure whether she would be able to see him as Lord Ram after watching his performance in Animal. However, the actor managed to change her mind. Praising Ranbir, she wrote, “Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here’s my take! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He’s perfect! (sic).”

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Sai Pallavi miscast as Sita

While Tanishaa was impressed with Ranbir’s performance, she was not equally convinced by Sai Pallavi’s casting as Goddess Sita. She acknowledged the actress’s talent but felt her presence did not connect with the character or the film’s visuals.

Sharing her opinion, she wrote, “Also #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor but unfortunately for me completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visual ! And the visuals story acting are all fantastic!”

Tanishaa Mukerji praises Yash as Ravana

Tanishaa also had words of praise for Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. She felt the actor had delivered a strong performance and matched Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Ram. She also appreciated the performances, visuals and storytelling, calling the film a must-watch.

Praising Yash, she wrote, “#yash As Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must watch,” concluded the post.

Ramayana: Rise of a legend box-office collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend witnessed a jump in box-office collections on Tuesday, November 24. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer earned Rs 17.50 crore in India, registering a 37.8% rise compared to Monday’s collection of Rs 12.70 crore.

The film’s India net collection has reached Rs 972.95 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,162.15 crore. Its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 573 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 1,735.15 crore.