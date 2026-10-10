Tanishaa Mukerji warns paparazzi against provoking Jaya Bachchan ahead of Durga Puja, video goes viral

Tanishaa Mukerji has shared her thoughts on Jaya Bachchan's interactions with photographers, drawing attention to the ongoing debate over celebrity privacy and paparazzi culture.

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Tanishaa Mukerji tells paparazzi not to trouble Jaya Bachchan (PC: Twitter)

Durga Puja is a special time for the Mukerji family, with several Bollywood celebrities coming together to celebrate the festival. As preparations begin for the 2026 festivities in Mumbai, actor Tanishaa Mukerji has made a request to photographers and visitors expected at the family’s Durga Puja pandal. She wants everyone to be mindful of others and avoid creating uncomfortable situations during the celebrations. Her remarks also brought attention to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, whose interactions with paparazzi have often made headlines. Tanishaa’s comments have since caught attention online.

Tanishaa Mukerji asks paparazzi not to trouble Jaya Bachchan

During a press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Tanishaa asked members of the media and the public to maintain decorum at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebrations at SNDT Ground in Juhu. She said the event was likely to attract a large crowd and urged people to look out for one another.

“There’s going to be a lot more footfall, so I definitely request everybody in the media and the public to please take care of each other. Don’t forget that there is humanity. Don’t forget that there is humanity because a lot of people push, especially to go to the pandal and all, so just be careful and take care of each other,” she said.

Tanishaa also made a direct request regarding Jaya, who regularly visits the pandal. She said, “Don’t trouble our Jaya aunty this time. Y’all are troubling her a lot; please don’t trouble her. Aap log bahut badmash ho, kuch aapke photographers joh purposely jaa ke chabi lagate hai. Mat karo humari Puja mein please.”

Why Tanishaa Mukerji spoke about Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan has often expressed her displeasure with paparazzi who photograph her during public appearances. Tanishaa’s remarks suggested that some photographers deliberately provoke the veteran actor. She asked them to avoid such behaviour during the religious celebrations and allow guests to participate in the festivities peacefully.

Her appeal was also about the larger atmosphere at the pandal. With celebrities and members of the public expected to attend, she stressed the importance of patience, safety and mutual respect.

Check out Tanishaa Mukerji’s viral video here

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Mukerji family continues its Durga Puja tradition

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is an important annual celebration for the Mukerji family. Actors Rani Mukerji and Kajol are among the family members associated with the festivities, while filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is also part of the family. The event was earlier organised by Ayan’s father, Deb Mukerji. Following his death in 2025, the next generation of the family took over the celebrations.

Jaya Bachchan has criticised paparazzi culture before

In a 2025 conversation with Mojo Story, Jaya spoke about her complicated relationship with paparazzi. While she said she respected the media because her father, Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, was a journalist, she made a clear distinction between journalists and photographers who follow celebrities.