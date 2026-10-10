Tanushree Dutta again targets Nana Patekar, questions his death and compares him to Raavan, ‘Yeh sach mein mara hai’

Tanushree Dutta's latest remarks have sparked fresh debate online as she speaks about the late actor and draws comparisons with the mythological figure Raavan.

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Tanushree Dutta asks if Nana Patekar is really dead (PC: Twitter)

Tanushree Dutta has once again spoken about Nana Patekar following reports of the veteran actor’s death, drawing fresh attention to their long-running controversy. The actress took to Instagram Live on Saturday and later shared the video on her social media feed. Her remarks came after her earlier reaction to the news attracted criticism online. While some people questioned her choice of words, Tanushree continued to speak about her past experiences and expressed anger over what she described as a campaign against her. Her latest statements have sparked another discussion on social media.

Tanushree Dutta compares Nana Patekar to Raavan

In her Instagram Live, Tanushree questioned why she was being criticised for speaking negatively about someone who had reportedly died. She compared the situation to the annual tradition of burning Raavan’s effigy during Dussehra and argued that death should not automatically change how a person is remembered.

Read more: Sona Mohapatra defends Tanushree Dutta amid backlash over her remarks on late Nana Patekar

The actress said, “Mere dharam ne sikhaya hai ke shaitaan jeeteji shaitaan hai, aur marne ke baad bhi shaitaan hai.” She also claimed that Patekar had never apologised to people he had allegedly wronged.

Tanushree speaks about an alleged campaign against her

During the video, Tanushree said she was frustrated with what she described as a public relations campaign against her. She alleged that Patekar and people associated with him had made her life difficult over the past few years. The actress also made a strong remark about what she believed should happen after his death. She said, “Tervi tak rahe pretlok mein, then off to hell.” Her comments reflected the anger she continues to express over her past allegations against the actor.

Tanushree Dutta questions Nana Patekar’s death

Tanushree also used strong words to describe Patekar, calling him ‘shaitaani, cunning, manipulative, shaatir dimag, jhootha’. She then questioned whether he had actually died or whether his reported death could be an attempt to escape scrutiny. She linked her doubts to investigations involving Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, but did not provide evidence to support her speculation.

She said, “Yeh apne haathon mara hai, agar mara hai toh. I am little bit doubtful. Kyunke jaise Sushant Singh Rajput-Disha Salian ka case nikal aaya hai, toh bahot saare log expose hue hai aur bahot hie gehri investigation chal rahi hai. Toh dur dur se bhi kisika connection hai toh uska aaj nahi toh kal naam aane wala hai. Toh mujhe thoda doubt hai yeh sachme mara hai ya bhaagne ki koi tarkeeb hai.”

Check out complete viral video of Tanushree Dutta here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

What was the 2018 controversy between Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar?

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn ‘OK Pleassss. She alleged that Patekar had intimidated her and insisted on an intimate dance sequence, prompting her to leave the project. Patekar denied the allegations.

The controversy brought renewed attention to workplace safety in the Hindi film industry and became a major moment in India’s #MeToo movement. Police registered a case following the allegations but closed it in 2019, citing a lack of evidence to proceed with prosecution.