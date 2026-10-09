Tanushree Dutta faces AICWA backlash over ‘evil dead’ remark after Nana Patekar’s death

Nana Patekar death: The AICWA condemns Tanushree Dutta’s remarks after the veteran actor's demise, calls her ‘insensitive’. Watch the video.

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Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta (PC-ANI)

Tanushree Dutta has faced criticism from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) over her reaction to Nana Patekar’s death. The association objected to the actor’s choice of words in a social media video posted on Thursday, accusing her of being insensitive while the film industry was mourning the veteran actor. Nana died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors reportedly tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved and was declared dead at approximately 5:10 am. A medico-legal case has been registered, while Goa Police has also registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

AICWA calls Tanushree Dutta’s remarks insensitive

AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a statement strongly criticising Tanushree’s reaction. The association said, “AICWA strongly condemns Tanushree Dutta’s ‘Evil Dead’ remark on the passing of legend Nana Patekar,” accusing her of using the moment for cheap publicity.

The association also highlighted Nana’s contributions beyond films, including his Padma Shri honour and his work with the Naam Foundation, which supports families of distressed farmers. It also recalled his service during the Kargil War.

While offering condolences to Nana’s family, AICWA questioned the timing and tone of Tanushree’s video. “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta’s statement on social media, in which she used the words ‘Evil Dead’, is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it,” the statement read.

AICWA says ‘Tanushree should have kept a check on your tongue’

AICWA said that making such remarks after someone’s death went against basic humanity. A part of the caption on its post read, “To use such words for a person after his death goes against basic humanity. Until today, no one in our film industry has made such a statement after someone’s passing. You are the first, and we pray you will be the last. People in this industry know what to say on such an occasion and when to stay silent. You should have kept a check on your tongue.”

The association also objected to Tanushree mentioning her work commitments in the video. “You said that today is your work day, that you are going to Lucknow for a big event, and that your whole day is planned. Do your work; nobody asked you. Whether your event is in Lucknow or London, whether you focus or not, nobody is interested. On a day when the country is mourning the loss of a stalwart, speaking about your own event and your own plans reflects a very small mindset,” AICWA said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial)

What did Tanushree Dutta say?

In her Instagram video, Tanushree said she had heard about Nana’s death but was travelling to Lucknow for an event. She also suggested that media attention might turn towards the “evil dead” by the evening. “I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…” she said before the video ended mid-sentence.

The video drew criticism from some viewers over her choice of words and the timing of the post. AICWA later issued its statement, adding to the backlash.

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s past controversy

Tanushree and Nana were involved in a controversy that came into the spotlight in 2018, when she publicly accused him of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. Her allegations became a major talking point during India’s #MeToo movement and brought renewed attention to harassment in the film industry.

Tanushree claimed that she had filed a complaint against Nana with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no action was taken. An FIR was later registered against the actor, who denied the allegations.

In 2019, the case was closed due to a lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana on the grounds that the complaint had been filed beyond the legal limitation period.