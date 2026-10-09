Tanushree Dutta posts another video after Nana Patekar’s death, says ‘Marte marte bhi…’

Tanushree Dutta makes fresh allegations against nana patekar after his death, recalls #metoo battles: 'Just because someone is dead…’

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Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta (PC-ANI)

Tanushree Dutta has posted another video following the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, revisiting her past allegations against him and responding to the criticism she received over her earlier remarks. In the latest video, the actress spoke about her experience during the #MeToo movement and claimed that the actor had continued to cause her distress over the years. Nana Patekar died in the early hours of October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death prompted tributes from people across the film industry and other fields. Tanushree’s earlier reaction to the news drew criticism on social media, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also condemning her choice of words.

What Tanushree Dutta said in her latest video

Addressing the criticism she received, Tanushree said she had not expected such a response from people and explained why she decided to speak about her experience. “There was no need to go live so late at night, but the negativity I’m receiving, I can’t imagine how people can be so foolish. Everyone’s experience is different. Only I know what my experience was with that person.”

She added that she had initially planned to wait before sharing her reaction but felt the need to speak up. “I don’t want to dig up old graves. That’s why I saved my reaction so I could respond in a few days. But just because someone is dead doesn’t mean all their wrongdoings are erased. Does someone who has caused so much trouble simply stop being accountable?”

Tanushree also spoke about the calls for forgiveness following Nana’s death. She said, “People are saying we should forgive, but even God doesn’t forgive without an apology. You have to apologize first. You have to confess your crimes. You all know what I’ve been through since the #MeToo movement. Such incidents have happened to me since #MeToo, if I tell you, you’ll be embarrassed.”

Tanushree claims her life has been difficult since 2020

In the video, Tanushree made further allegations against Nana and claimed that she had faced harassment over the years. She also addressed those criticising her online. “Even in his dying breath, he still bothered me. I don’t need an explanation. Those who are spreading negativity against me, come and see me. You won’t be able to endure it for four days. What I’ve endured since 2020 has been an attack on my life. Because of this man, my life has been miserable since 2020.”

She went on to allege that the harassment was not limited to individual incidents. “He harassed me not just individually but also in groups.”

Tanushree also described the actor as being connected to what she called the Bollywood mafia. Recalling a difficult period in her life, she said, “I used to go to the Kali temple and cry. He was part of the Bollywood mafia.”

Her remarks come after the backlash over her earlier video, in which she referred to the news of Nana’s death while discussing her work commitments.

Watch the video:

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Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s #MeToo controversy

Tanushree first accused Nana of sexual harassment in connection with the 2008 film Horn OK Please. She revisited the allegations publicly in 2018, during India’s #MeToo movement, bringing renewed attention to the issue of workplace harassment in the film industry.

Nana denied the allegations. In 2019, the case was closed due to a lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court dismissed the criminal proceedings against him because the complaint had been filed beyond the legal limitation period.

Tanushree’s latest video has once again brought their long-running controversy into focus following the veteran actor’s death.