Tanushree Dutta reacts to Nana Patekar’s death: ‘Definitely condolences to family but…’

Nana Patekar death: Tanushree Dutta, who accused the legendary actor for MeToo, says she will react after ‘figuring out’ what to say

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Tanuhshree Dutta and Nana Patekar (PC- Instagram)

Nana Patekar’s death has brought back memories of the controversy that surrounded the actor during India’s MeToo movement. Tanushree Dutta, who had accused Nana of sexual harassment in 2018, appeared to react to his death through a series of Instagram Stories and shared condolences for his family. Nana died of a cardiac arrest on October 8 at the age of 75. News of his death broke early on Thursday, after which Tanushree remained active on Instagram. She first shared a prayer to Goddess Durga along with a Hindi note that translates to: “A golden shadow walks with me, one I have earned from the temples.”

Tanushree also shared selfie videos from the airport and a video of herself having brunch. She later appeared to address Nana’s death without naming him. She said, “Maine suna hai, I have heard the news. I just… today is my workday. I am going to Lucknow for an event. And I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen. Because I’m doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these Lives and post content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but…”

The video ended midway. Tanushree did not mention Nana by name. She later shared more videos from her journey, including one showing her boarding her flight to Lucknow.

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Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar

In 2018, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. Her allegations came during the MeToo movement in India and sparked widespread discussion about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Tanushree said she had complained to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008 but claimed that no action was taken. An FIR was later registered against Nana, who denied the allegations.

In 2019, the case was closed for lack of sufficient evidence. In 2025, the Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court dismissed the criminal proceedings against Nana, citing that the complaint had been filed beyond the legal limitation period.