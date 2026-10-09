Tanushree Dutta’s fresh claims on Sushant Singh Rajput emerge after backlash over Nana Patekar remarks: ‘Ek insaan ka kaam…’

Tanushree Dutta is back in the spotlight as her latest remarks about Sushant Singh Rajput circulate online, prompting renewed interest in her views and recent public statements.

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Tanushree Dutta makes fresh claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (PC: Twitter)

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to remain a subject of public discussion, with questions about the late actor’s experiences in the film industry still drawing attention. Former actress Tanushree Dutta has now brought up his name while addressing a controversy surrounding her recent comments about veteran actor late Nana Patekar. Her remarks have sparked fresh debate online, with viewers revisiting her allegations about the film industry and the treatment of actors and actresses. In a lengthy video, Tanushree spoke about her own experiences and explained why she believes some incidents cannot be viewed in isolation.

Tanushree Dutta alleges Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by a group in Bollywood

In a nearly two-hour-long video posted on Instagram on Friday, October 9, Tanushree addressed the backlash she received after referring to Nana Patekar’s death as ‘evil dead’. During the same video, she spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 and alleged that he had been troubled by a group of people in Bollywood. These remain Tanushree’s claims and have not been established as facts.

Speaking about justice and accountability, she said, “Har kisi ko apne karmon ka hisaab dena padta hai. Agar koi insaan akela hai toh ye mat socho ki woh akela hai, bhagwan zaroor hai uske sath. Aur jab bhagwan ki lathi chalti hai toh aise hi fast kaam hota hai”

What Tanushree Dutta said about Nana Patekar

While explaining her reaction to Nana’s death, Tanushree said, “Mere liye ye kisi chamatkaar se kam nahi hai, lekin main celebrate nahi kar rahi hoon. Mujhe pata tha ek insaan nahi tha mujhe pareshaan karne ke peeche, inn logon ka group hai Bollywood mein”

Her statement suggested that she believed more than one person was responsible for the difficulties she says she experienced in the industry. Tanushree did not directly name Nana while making her allegations about Sushant, but connected her broader concerns about alleged harassment to both situations.

Tanushree Dutta’s claim about Sushant’s death

Speaking about the late actor, Tanushree alleged, “Sushant Singh ko bhi aise pareshaan kar ke maar daala ye logon ne. Ek insaan ka kaam thodi na tha. Actresses ko pareshaan karna… ye sab bahot purane khiladi hai inn sab chizon mein”

She also recalled her reaction when Sushant’s case came into public focus, saying, “Jab Sushant Singh ka case hua tab mujhe samajh mein aa gaya tha ki ye toh normal nahi hai.”

Check out viral video of Tanushree Dutta here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Tanushree Dutta alleges attempts on her life

In the same Instagram video, Tanushree claimed that attempts had been made to harm her. She alleged that a maid had been deliberately placed in her home and that her car’s brakes had been tampered with. These allegations have not been independently verified.