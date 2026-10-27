‘The biopic was not real’: Mary Kom criticises Priyanka Chopra starrer, says it showed only 10% of her journey

Mary Kom has shared her reservations about the cinematic portrayal of her life, pointing to the gap between what audiences saw on screen and the years of determination, sacrifice and effort behind her sporting career.

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Mary Kom says her Priyanka Chopra-starrer biopic did not show her real struggles (PC: Instagram)

MC Mary Kom has spent years proving herself in the boxing ring, but the champion believes that her journey on the big screen did not tell the complete story. After her eviction from Bigg Boss 20, the boxer spoke about her life, the sacrifices behind her sporting career and how people have viewed her over the years. She also revisited the 2014 biopic made on her life, which featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. While the film introduced many viewers to her inspiring journey, Mary feels that much of the hard work behind her success was left out of the cinematic account.

Mary Kom says her biopic was ‘not real’

During a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Mary Kom was asked whether she would like to see a sequel to her biopic. She said she did not believe another film was necessary at the moment, as her career had already been documented in the movie and her autobiography, Unbreakable. However, she was unhappy with how the film presented her experiences.

“I don’t think there should be a sequel now; everybody knows my story. My career and journey have already been shown in the film and my book Unbreakable. However, the biopic was not real. I felt some parts of the story were not real. Only 10 per cent of my struggle and hard work was shown in it. If you read the book, only then can you see my struggle and hard work. The remaining life I don’t know what will happen, but the future will be smooth, and happy, I wish that. People want to know if there will be room for love in my life. I will decide if that happens in the future,” she told The Indian Express.

Her remarks underline the difference between a film adaptation and the full story of an athlete whose career involved years of discipline and sacrifice. She also indicated that her future personal life would unfold on her own terms.

About Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom biopic

Released in 2014, Mary Kom starred Priyanka Chopra in the titular role and was directed by Omung Kumar. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the biographical sports drama followed Mary’s journey from her early life in Manipur to becoming a world champion boxer. Darshan Kumaar played her husband Onler Kom while late Sunil Thapa portrayed her coach, M. Narjit Singh.

The film also explored her efforts to balance boxing with motherhood and family responsibilities. According to Sacnilk, the movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore and earned Rs 56.30 crore in India net collections. Its India gross stood at Rs 76.05 crore, while overseas collections contributed Rs 15.28 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 91.33 crore.