The Dirty Picture 2 confirmed, Ektaa Kapoor announces sequel to Vidya Balan’s film after 15 years

The much-discussed follow-up to the 2011 film is in development, bringing renewed attention to the franchise that explored fame, ambition and the entertainment industry.

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Ektaa Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2 (PC: IMDb)

Fifteen years after The Dirty Picture made headlines for its bold story and Vidya Balan’s powerful performance, producer Ektaa Kapoor is ready to revisit the film’s world. The 2011 drama became one of the most talked-about Hindi films of its time, exploring fame, desire and the challenges faced by a woman in a male-dominated film industry. Now, the announcement of a sequel has sparked curiosity among movie lovers. While the project is confirmed, several important details remain unknown, including who will lead the cast and when the film will arrive in theatres.

Ektaa Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2 after 15 years

Ektaa Kapoor has confirmed that she is planning The Dirty Picture 2. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the producer explained that she has a story she wants to tell through the sequel. She also suggested that the new film will continue exploring the experiences of a woman who embraces her sexuality rather than allowing society to define her.

“One very big film I’m making is The Dirty Picture 2. I’m planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well,” she said.

Ektaa added that the sequel will also revolve around a woman similar to Silk Smitha. However, she did not reveal whose story the upcoming film will explore, saying that a major announcement would follow.

What was The Dirty Picture about?

Released on December 2, 2011, The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria which starred Vidya Balan as Reshma, a young woman who travels to Chennai to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. She eventually adopts the screen name Silk and rises to fame through her bold image.

The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor in important roles. Its story explored Silk’s rise in the entertainment industry, her complicated relationships and the personal struggles that followed her success. The character was loosely inspired by late South Indian actress Silk Smitha, who appeared in more than 450 films during her career and died by suicide at the age of 35.

Vidya Balan In The Dirty Picture gave one of the most powerful performances in the history of bollywood ☠️ https://t.co/Lx8et0oIHp — Unknown Territory (@Beingunknown05) September 17, 2026

The Dirty Picture’s box office and awards success

The original film received widespread attention for Vidya Balan’s performance, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress along with several other major honours. Its mix of music, drama and a bold subject helped it become a commercial success.

According to reported box office figures, the film collected around Rs 79.75 crore in India net and Rs 107.66 crore in India gross. With an overseas gross of Rs 8.89 crore, its worldwide gross collection reached approximately Rs 116.55 crore.

The Dirty Picture 2 cast and release date

Although Ektaa has confirmed the sequel, the makers have not yet announced its cast, detailed storyline or release date. It also remains unclear whether Vidya Balan will return for the second instalment. The producer’s comments suggest that the film will offer a fresh story centred on a woman’s relationship with sexuality and society.