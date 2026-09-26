The Vvaan box office collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s film opens at Rs 8 crore, beats Param Sundari

The Vvaan box office collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has opened in theatres. Here’s a look at The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Day 1 box-office performance.

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The Vvaan box office collection Day 1 (PC: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-awaited film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has finally arrived in cinemas. The fantasy thriller, which has been creating curiosity with its folklore-based world and mysterious forest setting, hit the big screen on September 25, 2026. With the film bringing together mythology, adventure, romance, and supernatural elements, there was plenty of interest around its opening day. Now that the first-day figures are out, the film has made a decent start at the box office. Here’s how much The Vvaan collected on Day 1.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 1

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has collected Rs 8 crore net in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk’s updated figures. The film recorded the collection across 6,746 shows, with its India gross standing at around Rs 9.60 crore.

The film had a wide theatrical release and recorded audience interest across several major cities. The Saturday and Sunday numbers will be important for the film, especially as the weekend gives it more opportunity to attract family audiences and viewers interested in fantasy and folklore-based stories.

Audience response to The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

The initial audience response to The Vvaan has been mixed, with several viewers praising its folklore, visuals, and Sidharth Malhotra’s screen presence and Sunil Grover’s acting. Some social media reactions have also highlighted the film’s supernatural world and its attempt to bring Indian folklore into a mainstream entertainer.

But some viewers have pointed out issues with film’s execution, slow second half, and a narrative that struggled to balance horror, comedy, and folklore.

About The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji, among others. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

According to IMDb, the plot of the story revolves around, “A rational urban man defies his ancestral village’s forbidden forest and awakens a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation.” The film also uses Chhath Puja as an important cultural backdrop.

With its mix of folklore, fantasy, mystery, and adventure, The Vvaan is a decent family watch. The focus will now be on whether positive weekend word of mouth can help the film build momentum after its opening day.