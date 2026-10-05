The Vvaan box office collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia film sees 62% jump, nears Rs 65 crore India net

The Vvaan continues its theatrical run with a noticeable jump on its second Sunday. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller has now crossed Rs 62 crore in India net and is nearing the Rs 81 crore mark worldwide.

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The Vvaan box office collection Day 10 (PC: IMDb)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is showing signs of a weekend boost as it enters the second week of its theatrical run. After a slower Saturday, the film picked up pace on Sunday and managed to register a rise in its daily collection. The fantasy thriller has been maintaining a steady presence at the box office, even as it faces competition from other releases in theatres. With the second weekend now coming to an end, all eyes are on whether The Vvaan can maintain this momentum during the weekdays. The latest numbers suggest that the film still has some hold among audiences.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 10

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected an estimated Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 10, which was its second Sunday across 2,032 shows. The film had earned Rs 2 crore on Day 9, meaning its Day 10 collection saw a 62.5% jump compared with the previous day. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 47.03% on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The film had opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and saw its biggest single-day collection on the opening weekend, with Rs 14.35 crore coming in on Day 3. Its week 1 box office collection stands at Rs 53.60 crore during its first week. With the second weekend adding to its total, The Vvaan has now reached Rs 62.10 crore in India net after 10 days, as per Sacnilk’s estimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The Sunday rise of 62% is a positive sign for the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-led film, although the coming weekdays will be important in deciding how long it can maintain its theatrical run.

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has also continued to earn from overseas markets. On Day 10, the film added Rs 0.50 crore in overseas gross, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 7 crore. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 73.79 crore, according to Sacnilk.

As of now, The Vvaan has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 80.79 crore after 10 days. The film is now close to Rs 81 crore mark globally, giving its second-week run an important push.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, alongside Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover. The film released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

The Vvaan box office: Can the film maintain its second-week momentum?

The second Sunday performance has given The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest some much-needed momentum after its Rs 2 crore collection on Saturday. However, the real test begins with the weekdays, when maintaining collections becomes more challenging.

With the film now standing at Rs 62.10 crore net in India and Rs 80.79 crore worldwide, its performance over the next few days will determine how much further it can go. The makers will be hoping that the audience response remains steady and helps the film add to its second-week total.