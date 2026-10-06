The Vvaan box office collection Day 11: Sidharth Malhotra folklore thriller records its lowest single-day earning, collects Rs…

The Vvaan saw a sharp drop in collections on Day 11 as the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer entered its second week. Here’s the latest box office update for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest.

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The Vvaan box office collection Day 11 (PC: Instagram)

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now well into its second week at the box office, but the weekday numbers have started showing a different picture. After recording some growth during its second weekend, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer faced a big dip when second Monday arrived. The fantasy thriller had managed to add a decent amount to its total during the second weekend, giving it some momentum before the start of another working week. However, Day 11 brought a sharp fall in collections, with The Vvaan recording its lowest daily earning so far. Here is how the latest numbers look.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 11

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned Rs 0.95 crore (95 lakhs) net in India on Day 11. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 14.6% across its 1,970 shows on Monday. It had collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10, meaning the film saw a massive drop of 70.8% on its second Monday, according to Sacnilk.

With the Day 11 collection added, The Vvaan has now taken its India net collection to Rs 63.05 crore, and its India gross collection stands at Rs 74.90 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and saw a strong jump over the first weekend, collecting Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. Its first week ended with Rs 53.60 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection Day 11

The worldwide numbers continue to add to the film’s overall total. The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 0.10 crore overseas on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 82 crore by end of Day 11.

However, the sharp Monday fall shows that maintaining the weekend momentum during weekdays will be a challenge.

The Vvaan records its lowest collection so far on Day 11

The Rs 0.95 crore earned on Day 11 is currently The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’s lowest single-day collection since its release on September 25, 2026. The film’s overall occupancy on Day 11 stood at around 14%, with the Mumbai region recording 20.8% occupancy and the National Capital Region at 16.3%. The film is inspired by the real Van Devi Temple, Bihta near Patna and has received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

With The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest now at Rs 63.05 crore net in India, its performance over the coming weekdays will be important. The film will need to hold its collections during the second week if it is to add a good amount to its current theatrical total.