The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film jumps 37.5%, nears Rs 20 crore

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest witnessed a noticeable jump in its Day 2 box office collection. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fantasy thriller added Rs 11 crore to its India net total on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/the-vvaan-box-office-collection-day-2-sidharth-malhotra-tamannaah-bhatia-film-jumps-37-percent-nears-rs-20-crore-8530458/ Copy

The Vvaan box office collection Day 2 (PC: Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now into its first weekend at the box office, and the Saturday numbers have brought some movement after its opening day. The film, which combines fantasy, folklore and supernatural elements, arrived in cinemas on September 25, 2026. While the opening day gave the film a starting point, the real test was always going to be whether audiences would turn up in larger numbers over the weekend. The latest figures suggest that Saturday did bring a boost to its collections.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 2

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest recorded a rise in its India box office collection on Day 2. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 11 crore net in India on Saturday, September 26, 2026. This marks a 37.5% jump over its opening-day collection of Rs 8 crore.

With the Saturday earnings added, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer has taken its two-day India net collection to around Rs 19 crore. The film had recorded an overall occupancy of 28.25% on its opening day, with the night shows performing better than the morning and afternoon shows.

The Day 2 growth is important as the film heads into Sunday. Weekend footfall will now determine whether The Vvaan can maintain the momentum seen on Saturday and build a stronger first-weekend total.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection

On Day 2, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 1.25 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 2.25 crore so far. With the film’s India gross also showing strong growth on Saturday, its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 24.85 crore after two days. The film had collected Rs 8 crore net in India on Day 1 and Rs 11 crore net on Day 2, taking its India net total to Rs 19 crore.

The Vvaan Force of the Forrest weekend box office: Sunday holds the key

With Saturday showing a jump, Sunday’s collection will be closely watched. The film has already added Rs 19 crore net in India in its first two days, giving it a stronger position than its opening-day figure alone suggested.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film is set against the backdrop of an ancestral village in Bihar. It brings together folklore, supernatural elements, and the story of a forbidden forest. Sidharth plays Rishi, while Tamannaah plays Mamta. The story also incorporates Chhath Puja and the legend surrounding Vandevi.

The next major focus will be whether the film can sustain its Saturday growth and finish the opening weekend on a positive note. Its performance on Sunday will highlight how audiences are responding to the fantasy thriller beyond its initial release-day turnout.