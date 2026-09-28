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The Vvaan box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia fantasy thriller crosses Rs 33 crore in opening weekend

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest continued its upward trend on Sunday as Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film recorded a strong jump in collections on Day 3.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 28, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
The Vvaan box office collection Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia fantasy thriller crosses Rs 33 crore in opening weekend
The Vvaan box office collection Day 3 (PC: Rediff)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has completed its first weekend in theatres, and the film has shown a steady rise in collections since its opening day. The fantasy thriller, which was released on the big screen on September 25, 2026, started its theatrical run with a decent response before gaining momentum over the weekend. Sunday, in particular, brought a big jump as more audiences turned up for the film. Here’s a detailed look at The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Day 3 box office collection.  

The Vvaan box office collection Day 3  

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned Rs 14 crore net in India on Day 3, according to estimates by Sacnilk. The film recorded 49.98% overall occupancy across its 7,135 shows on Sunday.  

Read more: The Vvaan box office collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film jumps 37%, nears Rs 20 crore

With this, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has taken its total India net collection to Rs 33.60 crore after three days. The film had collected Rs 8 crore on its opening day and Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday before getting its highest single-day collection on Sunday.  

The Sunday growth of 27.6% also helped The Vvaan finish its opening weekend on a stronger note amid competition from the other new releases. 

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection (Day 3)   

The film has also added to its collection from overseas markets during the opening weekend. As per Sacnilk, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected around Rs 1.25 crore from overseas on Day 3, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 3.50 crore.   

The Vvaan’s India gross collection stands at Rs 40.15 crore. With the Day 3 overseas earnings added, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 43.65 crore after three days. 

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest opening weekend performance  

The opening weekend has given The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest an upward trend with 49.98% overall occupancy. After opening at around Rs 8 crore on Friday, the film moved to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday before reaching Rs 14 crore on Sunday, according to the latest Sacnilk estimates.  

The film now faces its first Monday test. How well it holds after the weekend will be important for its performance during the weekdays because it will face competition from the other films as well like The Paradise, Mirzapur: The Movie, and Hanuman Ansh. With the opening weekend ending on a stronger note, the focus will now shift to whether The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest can maintain its momentum in the coming days. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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