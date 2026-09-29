The Vvaan box office collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra film crosses Rs 50 crore globally after Monday test

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest continues its box office run after a strong opening weekend. Here is how much Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film earned on Day 4.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/the-vvaan-box-office-collection-day-4-sidharth-malhotra-film-crosses-rs-50-crore-globally-after-monday-test-8531080/ Copy

The Vvaan box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has entered its first weekday with the box office showing signs of a steady run. After seeing a good rise through the opening weekend, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer faced its first real test on Monday. The film had already built up a decent total in its first three days, and the focus was now on whether it could maintain the momentum once the weekend rush was over. Early estimates suggest that the film has managed to keep its numbers moving, while its worldwide total has also crossed an important milestone.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 4

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India on Day 4 with an overall occupancy of 19.63% on Monday. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 38.85 crore after four days. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 46.35 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film had opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 before seeing a jump over the weekend. Day 2 brought in Rs 11.25 crore, while Day 3 saw its highest collection so far at Rs 14.35 crore. The Monday figure saw a drop of 63.4% in the collections, but the film has continued to add to its total.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection (Day 4)

On the overseas front, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 4, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 4 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 50.35 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film’s worldwide performance has been helped by its consistent growth during the opening weekend. Before Monday, the film had already recorded Rs 43.65 crore worldwide after Day 3, making the Rs 50-crore mark the next major milestone for the Sidharth Malhotra-led film.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest faces its first Monday test at the box office

The first Monday was always going to be an important day for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. The film had recorded strong jumps on Saturday and Sunday, so the weekday hold would give clarity on its theatrical run.

Day 4 numbers show that the film has remained in the race after the weekend. The next few days will be important as the movie looks to strengthen its first-week total. Its performance in mass-market regions, particularly areas where the film’s Chhath Puja setting has connected with audiences, will also be closely watched during the weekdays. Box Office India noted that the Chhath Puja angle had particularly helped the film in Bihar and parts of eastern India and Uttar Pradesh.

For now, we need to see how far The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest can take its first-week collections.