The Vvaan box office collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia folklore film continues steady run, nears Rs 45 crore net India

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has shown growth on Day 5 after a drop on Monday. Here’s how much Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned in India and worldwide.

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The Vvaan box office collection Day 5 (PC: IMDb)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has completed five days in theatres, and the film has managed to pick up pace again after seeing a drop on its first Monday. The fantasy thriller had a strong opening weekend and is now entering the crucial weekday phase, where maintaining steady collections becomes important for its theatrical run. Take a look at how much The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest earned on Day 5.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 5

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest collected Rs 6 crore India net on Day 5. The film had earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4, which means its Tuesday collection saw a 14.3% growth compared with Monday drop. The film’s overall occupancy on Day 5 was around 30.72% across 7,162 shows, according to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.

With this addition, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 44.85 crore after five days and its India gross collection stands at Rs 53.45 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 before growing to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. It then collected Rs 5.25 crore on Monday. The Tuesday increase has given the film some momentum as it moves further into its first week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection (Day 5)

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has also crossed another milestone globally. As per the latest Sacnilk update, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 57.95 crore after five days.

The film has earned Rs 53.45 crore gross in India, while its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 4.50 crore. The film had already crossed the Rs 50 crore worldwide mark after Day 4.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest sees growth after Monday drop

The Day 5 numbers are notable because The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest managed to improve its collection after its first Monday. The film’s Rs 5.25 crore Day 4 collection was a clear drop from its Rs 14.35 crore Sunday figure. However, Tuesday brought the collection back up to Rs 6 crore, giving the film a 14.3 per cent day-on-day rise.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film follows a rational man whose visit to his ancestral village brings him face-to-face with mysterious events and beliefs that challenge his understanding of the world around him.

With Rs 44.85 crore already collected in India and Rs 57.95 crore worldwide, the film now heads further into its first week. The collections over the next few days will show whether it can maintain the growth seen on Day 5.