The Vvaan box office collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia film crosses Rs 49 crore, sees midweek dip

The Vvaan continues its theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 6. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film is now close to the Rs 50 crore mark in India.

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The Vvaan box office collection Day 6 (PC: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest has completed six days in theatres, and the film is now getting closer to an important milestone. After a strong weekend followed by the usual weekday drop in earnings, the fantasy thriller has managed to keep adding decent numbers to its total. While the pace has slowed compared to the opening weekend, the film still has another target within reach as it heads further into its first week.

The Vvaan box office collection Day 6

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest recorded a 27.5% drop in its earnings on the sixth day of its theatrical run. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collected around Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Day 6. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 49.20 crore.

The film had shown better momentum over the opening weekend. It collected Rs 8 crore on its opening day, followed by a rise over the next two days. Day 3 remained its strongest day during the opening stretch, before the collections settled during the weekdays. Despite the dip, the film is now just a few miles away from the Rs 50 crore India net milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The film stars Sidharth and Tamannaah in the lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Suniel Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, and Maniesh Paul. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan combines folklore, supernatural elements, mythology, action, and thriller drama.

The Vvaan worldwide box office collection (Day 6)

The film has also continued to add to its worldwide total. The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest has earned Rs 63.54 crore in worldwide gross collections after six days. The earnings includes Rs 58.54 crore from India and Rs 5 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk.

The worldwide numbers give the film another milestone to look forward to as it will soon complete its first week at the box office. Its performance over the next few days will be important in determining how strongly it carries its theatrical run into the second week.

The Vvaan faces its first-week test

With The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest now nearing Rs 50 crore in India, the focus will shift to its seventh-day collection and the overall first-week total. The weekday numbers have shown some fluctuation, but The Vvaan continues to attract audiences in its first week.

The upcoming days will also give a clearer picture of whether the film can maintain its momentum before competition from new theatrical releases begins to affect its screen count and collections.