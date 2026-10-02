The Vvaan box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film maintains steady run, joins Rs 50 crore club

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film has reached a major box-office milestone, adding to its first-week performance.

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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film maintains steady run (PC: IMDb)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia‘s The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has completed its first week in theatres with a steady box-office performance. The supernatural thriller arrived on September 25 and managed to find an audience during its opening weekend before settling into a more measured weekday run. With the film now entering its second week, all eyes are on whether it can maintain its momentum. The Vvaan has also faced a new challenge at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion arriving in theatres on October 2. The next few days will reveal how strongly the Sidharth-Tamannaah starrer can hold its ground.

The Vvaan crosses Rs 50 crore in India

As per Sacnilk data, The Vvaan collected Rs 4.40 crore net in India on Day 7 across 6,966 shows. The figure marks a 3.5% rise over its Day 6 collection of Rs 4.25 crore. With this addition, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 53.50 crore after seven days. Its India gross stands at Rs 63.57 crore while the overseas gross has reached Rs 5.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 69.07 crore.

The Vvaan Day 7 occupancy

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 16.96% on Thursday. The morning shows registered 8.08% occupancy while afternoon shows recorded 15.15%. Evening occupancy stood at 15.31% before the night shows improved to 26%. The numbers indicate that the film continued to attract audiences later in the day despite its weekday run.

What is The Vvaan about?

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan combines folklore, mythology, supernatural elements, action and thriller drama. Sidharth Malhotra plays a rational urban man whose beliefs are challenged when he becomes connected to the mysterious forces surrounding a forbidden forest.

The story gradually takes him from a world driven by logic towards a conflict involving faith, ancient beliefs and a threat faced by the people of his ancestral village. Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead while Suniel Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul are part of the supporting cast.

Can The Vvaan maintain its momentum?

The second week will be important for The Vvaan, especially after the arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion. The Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has opened to strong audience interest, which could affect screen availability and show timings for films already running. The Vvaan’s ability to hold its collections through the weekend will therefore be worth watching.

It will be interesting to see how The Vvaan performs in its second week as Drishyam: The Conclusion has now reached theatres. The new release has generated strong early audience interest so the coming weekend could become an important test for Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film.