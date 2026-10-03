The Vvaan box office collection day 8: Sidharth Malhotra’s film records lowest earnings of its run, eyes Rs 80 crore mark

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan has completed its first week in cinemas and is now looking ahead to its second weekend as it works towards a new box-office milestone.

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Sidharth Malhotra's film dips to lowest single-day collection (PC: IMDb)

The Vvaan has entered its second week with its box-office journey moving at a slower pace than its opening days. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia‘s folklore thriller started its theatrical run with a decent response and managed to build a sizeable first-week total. However, the film has now seen a drop as it moves into its second Friday. The latest numbers also mark its lowest single-day collection so far. With fresh competition arriving in cinemas, the film will now need stronger numbers over the weekend to maintain its momentum and move closer to the Rs 80 crore milestone.

The Vvaan Day 8 box office collection

The Vvaan collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 8, according to the latest figures by Sacnilk. This was a 27.8% drop from its previous day’s Rs 4.50 crore collection. The film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 56.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 67.56 crore. The film also earned around Rs 0.50 crore overseas on Day 8, taking its overseas gross to Rs 6 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs 73.56 crore.

The Vvaan day-wise box office collection

The film’s India net earnings through its first eight days are:

Day 1, September 25: Rs 8 crore

Day 2, September 26: Rs 11.25 crore

Day 3, September 27: Rs 14.35 crore

Day 4, September 28: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 5, September 29: Rs 6 crore

Day 6, September 30: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 7, October 1: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 8, October 2: Rs 3.25 crore

The film’s first-week total stands at Rs 53.60 crore according to the latest figures provided.

The Vvaan Day 8 occupancy report

The Vvaan recorded 51.32% overall occupancy for its Hindi shows on Day 8. Morning shows registered 19.92% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 65.31%. Evening occupancy stood at 61.62% and night shows recorded 47.15%. The figures indicate that the film saw stronger footfall later in the day despite the lower overall collection.

Can The Vvaan reach Rs 80 crore?

With its worldwide gross already at Rs 73.56 crore, The Vvaan is approaching the Rs 80 crore mark. However, its latest domestic collection has dropped to the lowest level of its run so far. The second weekend will therefore be important for the film, particularly as it faces fresh competition from Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion, which has already started its road to blockbuster spree. A stronger Saturday and Sunday could help the film close the gap towards its next milestone.

What is The Vvaan about?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, helmed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra, follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit becomes complicated when a development project threatens a sacred forest. Rishi is then pulled into an old mystery where folklore, faith and reality begin to overlap.

The film explores Rishi’s journey as he confronts the forces surrounding the forest and attempts to protect his village. Alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the cast includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.