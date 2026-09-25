The Vvaan box office prediction Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s folklore thriller takes bigger opening than Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan

Vvaan has arrived in theatres with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia leading the folklore thriller as early estimates point towards its opening-day performance.

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Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film to open bigger than Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan (PC: IMDb)

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan: Force of the Forest has arrived in cinemas on Friday after months of anticipation and curiosity around its unusual subject. Early reactions from critics and netizens have been mixed, with viewers discussing the film’s supernatural world and performances. However, the opening-day business is telling a different story. The film has shown strong movement through the day and current trade tracking points towards a double-digit start. If the momentum continues during the remaining night shows, The Vvaan could comfortably finish ahead of Haiwaan’s opening.

The Vvaan Day 1 box office estimate

The Vvaan has recorded a strong opening-day performance in current live tracking. The latest figures shared by Sacnilk show the film at around Rs 8.43 crore in India net with its final Day 1 number still awaited. The film has also been recording stronger occupancy during the later shows which could push the final figure closer to the Rs 10 crore mark.

The available tracking has the film running across thousands of shows with overall occupancy improving as the day progressed. Since these figures are live they can change before the final collection is reported.

The Vvaan occupancy throughout Day 1

The film’s occupancy has shown a clear improvement from morning to later shows. The overall figure stands at 22.51% while morning shows recorded 12.23%. Afternoon occupancy rose to 24% followed by 26.08% during evening shows. The stronger later-day response has helped build momentum for the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer.

The Vvaan vs Haiwaan Day 1

The comparison becomes significant because Haiwaan had opened with Rs 3 crore in India net on September 11. It recorded the figure across 7,224 shows with an overall occupancy of 12.42%. Morning occupancy stood at 5.92% while afternoon shows recorded 12.15%. Evening occupancy was 12% and night shows reached 18.15%.

Haiwaan collected Rs 3 crore in India net and Rs 3.60 crore in India gross on its opening day. Its overseas gross stood at Rs 1 crore which took its worldwide gross to Rs 4.60 crore and currently stands at Rs 15.08 crore. With The Vvaan currently tracking well above that opening figure the Sidharth Malhotra starrer has established a considerable lead in the Day 1 comparison.

Sidharth Malhotra gets his third strong opening

The current estimate also puts The Vvaan among Sidharth Malhotra’s notable opening-day performers. The film is currently estimated at Rs 8.43 crore India net which puts it above Student Of The Year and Thank God based on the figures provided for comparison.

The reported ranking places Ek Villain at Rs 16.72 crore and Brothers at Rs 15.20 crore ahead of The Vvaan. The current estimate of Rs 8.43 crore puts The Vvaan next followed by Thank God at Rs 8.10 crore and Student Of The Year at Rs 7.48 crore.

What is The Vvaan about?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is a folklore fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The story follows Rishi played by Sidharth Malhotra who returns to his ancestral village during Chhath Puja.

His decision to enter a forbidden forest after sunset sets off a chain of supernatural events. The film combines folklore mystery and action while exploring themes rooted in Indian traditions. Tamannaah Bhatia leads the cast alongside Sidharth with Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul in important roles.