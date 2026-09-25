The Vvaan review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia shine in this intriguing blend of mythology and mystery

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is an entertaining film that manages to balance faith, progress, questions of logic and tradition without leaning too heavily towards any one side.

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Movie: The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Maniesh Paul, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Suniel Grover

Writers: Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Arunabh Kumar

Release Date: 25 Sep 2026

Where to watch: Movie Theatres

Run Time: 2h 45m

Ratings: 4 Stars

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), who lives in Mumbai and travels to his hometown, Devanchal, with his wife, Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia), over a land-related issue. Devanchal is surrounded by a mysterious forest that is believed to be home to a forest goddess. Over the years, several folk tales and legends have been associated with her.

One strict rule surrounds the forest: no one is allowed to enter it after dark, and there is a story behind this restriction. When Rishi returns home, he finds himself becoming connected to the issue and eventually enters the forest at night. As the story progresses, it is revealed that alongside the goddess, there is also a dark force lurking in the forest.

The film gradually unfolds the story behind the goddess, her origins and the reason behind the presence of this dark power, while introducing the other characters along the way. The climax builds up to a major confrontation, eventually leading to the triumph of good over evil. However, the film leaves a hint towards a possible second part in the end.

One of the biggest strengths of The Vvaan is its writing. The way the characters have been developed, and the dialogues have been written, gives the film a strong foundation. Maniesh Paul and Sulabha Arya’s characters, in particular, have been written beautifully and add a good dose of fun to the narrative. Tamannaah’s character also adds strength to the story.

Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari’s characters bring a family angle to the narrative, while Suniel Grover’s character has two distinct layers. Talking much about his character could give away a spoiler, so it is better experienced while watching the film.

Apart from the character writing, the cinematography, background score, screenplay and editing also work well. The music is good on its own, but it does not always feel like a perfect fit within the film. The VFX also look slightly underwhelming at certain points, although it is something you notice only if you pay close attention.

Coming to the performances, every actor puts in a good performance. Sidharth Malhotra fits well into the role of an urban boy who finds himself in a village setting. Tamannaah Bhatia not only looks beautiful but also brings life to her character with her performance.

Maniesh Paul is particularly impressive with his comic timing, while Anup Soni brings the required seriousness to his role. Shweta Tiwari adds a different energy to the film, and her sharp attitude works well for her character. Suniel Grover does justice to both shades of his role.

A special mention also goes to Sulabha Arya. Her character may not have been written as outright funny, but she manages to make it much more entertaining through her performance, which deserves appreciation.

Overall, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest follows Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra), who lives in Mumbai and travels to his hometown Devanchal with his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) over a land-related issue. Devanchal is surrounded by a mysterious forest that is believed to be home to a forest goddess. Over the years, several folk tales and legends have been associated with her.

There is one strict rule surrounding the forest—no one is allowed to enter it after dark, and there is a story behind this restriction. When Rishi returns home, he finds himself becoming connected to the issue and eventually enters the forest at night. As the story progresses, it is revealed that alongside the goddess, there is also a dark force lurking in the forest.

The film gradually unfolds the story behind the goddess, her origins and the reason behind the presence of this dark power, while introducing the other characters along the way. The climax builds up to a major confrontation, eventually leading to the triumph of good over evil. However, the film leaves a hint towards a possible second part in the end.

One of the biggest strengths of The Vvaan is its writing. The way the characters have been developed, and the dialogues have been written, gives the film a strong foundation. Maniesh Paul and Sulabha Arya’s characters, in particular, have been written beautifully and add a good dose of fun to the narrative. Tamannaah’s character also adds strength to the story.

Anup Soni and Shweta Tiwari’s characters bring a family angle to the narrative, while Suniel Grover’s character has two distinct layers. Talking much about his character could give away a spoiler, so it is better experienced while watching the film.

Apart from the character writing, the cinematography, background score, screenplay and editing also work well. The music is good on its own, but it does not always feel like a perfect fit within the film. The VFX also look slightly underwhelming at certain points, although it is something you notice only if you pay close attention.

Coming to the performances, every actor puts in a good performance. Sidharth Malhotra fits well into the role of an urban boy who finds himself in a village setting. Tamannaah Bhatia not only looks beautiful but also brings life to her character with her performance.

Maniesh Paul is particularly impressive with his comic timing, while Anup Soni brings the required seriousness to his role. Shweta Tiwari adds a different energy to the film, and her sharp attitude works well for her character. Suniel Grover does justice to both shades of his role.

A special mention also goes to Sulabha Arya. Her character may not have been written as outright funny, but she manages to make it much more entertaining through her performance, which deserves appreciation.

Overall, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is an entertaining film that manages to balance faith, progress, questions of logic and tradition without leaning too heavily towards any one side. It is a film that can be enjoyed with the entire family, including children and older members. It also makes for a fun watch with friends. With Chhath Puja setting the perfect festive backdrop, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest makes for a fresh and engaging watch this weekend.

It is a film that can be enjoyed with the entire family, including children and older members. It also makes for a fun watch with friends. With Chhath Puja setting the perfect festive backdrop, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest makes for a fresh and engaging watch this weekend.