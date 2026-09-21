The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his character and forest’s role in his journey: ‘Wo naastik nahi naraaz hai’ | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation, Sidharth Malhotra gets candid about The Vvaan and shares insights into the character he plays, the film's unique setting and his experience of being part of the project.

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Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his character’s transformative journey (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is all geared up for his upcoming mythological folk-thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, which promises to take audiences into a mysterious world rooted in folklore and mythology. The actor is set to explore a character unlike many of his previous roles as the story brings together the human world and an intriguing forest setting. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film is bankrolled by prominent producers Ektaa R. Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Niraj Kothari alongside Arunabh Kumar. Alongside Sidharth, the stellar star cast features Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni. With the film scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 25, 2026, curiosity around the project has been building steadily. Ahead of its release, Sidharth opened up about his character, his journey in the film, and the importance of the forest in shaping his story.

Sidharth Malhotra on his character’s journey in The Vvaan

During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about preparing for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest and stepping into its distinctive mythological world. He explained how the forest is not merely a backdrop to the story but an important part of his character’s journey and transformation. The actor also shared why the script immediately caught his attention and what made him want to be part of the project. He said, “Yes, I think that was the most interesting part for me in this script, the character is based in Mumbai but he is from the heartland and how he’s very practical, represents youth, today’s ideology, questions things at times and when you see him, jaisa ki line hai ki woh naastik nahin, naaraaz hai, which you will understand the reason throughout his journey, his struggle, his thinking is beyond and about his family. So I think it does have a complete arc of his in the journey where he is different in the first act and very different in the last act, also mujhe as a protagonist bhi mauka mila hai writing ke through which is actually very interesting to perform, bahut alag alag shades dikhte hai aapko picture mein, so ek toh main kahunga ki poori ek nayi duniya hai mere liye in the world of TVF and Balaji, Balaji ke saath main pehle kaam kar chuka hoon with Ekta, I’ve done couple of projects, but TVF ke sath ek bilkul fresh journey hai jo aap log dekhenge 25 taarikh ko but faith ke upar hai, aastha ke upar hai, god ke sath related hai, bahut saare alag pehlu dekhne ko mile hain and I’m very excited to bring this film and character to the audience on 25th September.”