The Vvaan Twitter review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer receives mixed response from netizens- Check reactions

Social media is buzzing with reactions to The Vvaan as viewers share their thoughts on the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/the-vvaan-twitter-review-sidharth-malhotra-tamannaah-bhatia-starrer-receives-mixed-response-from-netizens-check-reactions-8529911/ Copy

The Vvaan Twitter review: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer receives mixed response from netizens (PC: Twitter)

After much anticipation, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is now playing in theatres. The film brings together folklore, mythology and supernatural mystery in a story that aims to take audiences into an unfamiliar and eerie world. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, along with Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. With its forest setting and supernatural premise, the film has managed to create curiosity among moviegoers. Now that audiences have started watching it, social media is filling up with reactions to the much-awaited release.

Netizens first reactions to The Vvaan

There has been considerable curiosity around The Vvaan because of its unusual setting and folklore-driven story. The film attempts to bring Indian mythology and supernatural elements together with a thriller narrative, giving it a different flavour from conventional horror films. As audiences watched the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer, social media quickly filled with reactions. The response so far is mixed, with some viewers appreciating the atmosphere, performances and background score while others have raised questions about the screenplay and execution.

Sidharth Malhotra gets praise for his performance

One viewer gave The Vvaan a rating of 3.5/5 and praised the film for its eerie atmosphere and use of folklore. The viewer described it as a folk thriller that gets several important elements right, particularly the background score and the way the film builds its mysterious world. Sidharth Malhotra was also praised for delivering a solid and rooted performance. The viewer felt the pacing becomes slightly slow in the middle but believed the climax makes up for it.

Another viewer calls The Vvaan refreshing

A second positive reaction described The Vvaan as a refreshing supernatural thriller with a strong forest setting and an unpredictable narrative. The viewer praised the visuals for creating a mysterious atmosphere and appreciated the combination of legends, rituals and supernatural elements. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia were also credited for bringing conviction to their characters. According to the reaction, the film deserves credit for attempting something different from the usual Bollywood horror outings.

Sunil Grover becomes a highlight for some viewers

Sunil Grover has received a positive response from some viewers, particularly for his performance in the film’s second half. One reaction described the second half as a “blockbuster” and praised Grover as a major highlight. The viewer called him a “chameleon” for his performance and also appreciated the background music.

The reaction adds to the divided response around the film, as some viewers have specifically singled out Grover even while other aspects of the movie have received criticism.

Netizen gives The Vvaan thumbs down response

The negative reactions began with criticism of the film’s execution. One viewer rated The Vvaan 2.5/5 and said the film had an intriguing folklore concept with plenty of potential. However, the viewer felt that a weak screenplay and clumsy execution affected the overall experience. The reaction suggested that the film manages to create curiosity in the beginning but gradually loses momentum as the story moves forward.

Viewer questions the jungle setting and visuals

Another reaction criticised the way the film presents its forest setting. According to the viewer, the jungle never feels immersive enough and the curated sets fail to create genuine fear. The reaction also criticised the flashbacks and visuals used to explore the folklore, comparing their presentation to artificial or computer-generated imagery. The viewer felt that the film had a strong story idea but did not execute it effectively.

One of the harshest reactions described The Vvaan as a “horribly executed TV serial”. The viewer criticised almost every major technical and creative aspect of the film, including the acting, screenplay, music, cinematography and direction. Sidharth Malhotra’s performance was also criticised in this reaction.

Check out netizens reactions on The Vvaan here

The Vvaan : UNPREDICTABLE !! RATING -⭐️⭐️⭐️½#TheVvaan is a refreshing supernatural thriller with a strong forest setting and an unpredictable narrative. The visuals create a mysterious atmosphere, while the mix of legends, rituals and supernatural elements keeps the curiosity… pic.twitter.com/imZrAWXmTF — Let’s X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 25, 2026

The VVAN review ~ ⭐ Just watched #Vvan ! Folk thriller done right . The eerie atmosphere , folklore elements aur background score theatre me goosebumps dete hain ~ ⭐ @SidMalhotra delivers a solid, rooted performance. Pacing thodi slow hoti hai beech me, but the… pic.twitter.com/b8N6BpLZYB — PATEL Unscripted (@PatelUnscripted) September 25, 2026

BLOCKBUSTER SECOND HALF If You Believe In GOD , The You Will Absolutely LOVE …. The VVAAN @WhoSunilGrover My Man ….. The Chameleon …. What A Performance Man !!!! BGM Detailed Review Soon ☺️ Book Your Tickets ASAP ✅ — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) September 25, 2026

#TheVvaanReview:D-E-C-E-N-T ⭐⭐⭐ (3/5)#TheVvaan, based on the story of #VvaanDevi of Patna, Bihar, does full justice to the power and divinity of Vindhyavasini Devi of Vindhyachal. The film is slow to start in the 1st half as it takes time to establish the world of Belief… — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) September 25, 2026

#TheVvaan: MUST WATCH Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️#TheVvaanReview There is a distinct cinematic charm created by director #DeepakKumarMishra that makes this film a must watch. The plot takes inspiration from Indian folklore and transforms it into a colourful, atmospheric and emotionally… pic.twitter.com/dGF2y5bvW5 — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) September 25, 2026

#TheVvaanReview: ⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️#TheVvaan MASTERFUL This new venture by #EktaaKapoor and #TVF is a masterful cinematic experience that brings Indian folklore, fantasy, romance and adventure together with considerable imagination. The film’s biggest strength is the world it… pic.twitter.com/c33voug3mB — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) September 25, 2026

#TheVvaanReview VERY VERY BAD #TheVvaan is a horribly executed TV serial. Acting, screenplay, music, cinematography, dir… everything ranges from BAD to WORSE. Manish Paul is ok. Sunil Grover doesn’t fit the villainous role, #SidharthMalhotra’s performance is painfully bad. pic.twitter.com/0lmdnuD6gl — Review Junkie (@reviewjunkie12) September 25, 2026

#VVAAN had a solid lore to explore but it is let down with such sub par execution You never feel immersed in a jungle!

Curated sets never make you feel genuine fear. Every flashback and visual exploring the folklore are AI prompts. It’s just lazy at this point — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) September 25, 2026

#TheVvaan : MEDIOCRE! 1/5 One of the worst films of 2026. – TVF, stick to Panchayat. Films aren’t your thing.

– If you can’t handle the whole devotion angle, don’t force it.

– Sid bhai, forget films now. Start family vlogs with Kiara, you’ll get good reach at least. pic.twitter.com/HkT4dbKpEy — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) September 25, 2026

First Half: #TheVvaan review Jio ke ads, Fortune ka ad, Fortune rice ad, AcneStar ad, GasoFast ad… at this point I genuinely can’t figure out whether I’m watching a movie or a collection of ads. Opening sequence itself is AI slop. Jungle scenes are full of green screen and… https://t.co/LxXvhDYTQQ — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 25, 2026

#TheVvan Review: A rich folklore concept marred by weak execution and poor visuals. Rating: 2.5⭐️ The Vvaan is a mixed bag. It boasts a intriguing folklore premise with immense potential but the weak screenplay and clumsy execution drag it down, leaving the plot almost as… pic.twitter.com/7qf5WAoYYG — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) September 25, 2026

#VVAAN — 0.5/5 ⭐ What an absolutely pathetic and painfully boring film. The story is bland, the screenplay feels lifeless, and the pacing is painfully slow. Almost nothing manages to hold your attention. 0.5 star — and even that feels generous.

Looks like a surefire flop in… — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) September 25, 2026

What is The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest about?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a mythological thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. The film follows Rishi, a Mumbai-based engineer who returns to his ancestral village during Chhath Puja.

Despite warnings, he enters a forbidden sacred forest after sunset and finds himself caught up in a series of supernatural and divine events. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 80-100 crore, the film combines folklore, mystery and action while attempting to build a supernatural world rooted in Indian traditions.