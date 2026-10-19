Tiger Shroff car firing: AICWA slams Maharashtra government and police after attacks on Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, ‘Who is next?’

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has raised concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities after gunmen allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. The association has demanded strict action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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AICWA on Tiger Shroff car firing incident (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has raised fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. While the actor escaped serious injury, the incident has prompted strong reactions from the film industry, with questions being raised about security arrangements in the city. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now criticised the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, pointing to earlier incidents involving prominent film personalities. The association has also called for immediate action against those responsible and better protection for actors and their families.

AICWA slams Maharashtra government after Tiger Shroff firing

In a statement, AICWA expressed shock over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The association said the actor narrowly escaped serious harm after unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his car.

The organisation questioned the government and police over repeated security concerns involving people associated with the film industry. It argued that the incident could not be treated as an isolated case, given previous attacks involving Bollywood personalities.

“TODAY TIGER SHROFF, WHO IS NEXT? AICWA is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped.” the association said in its statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial)

AICWA also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those behind the firing. It said assurances alone were not enough and called for stronger steps to protect members of the film industry.

Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty attacks cited in AICWA Statement

The association referred to several earlier incidents while explaining its concerns about the safety of Bollywood personalities. These included the firing outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, the stabbing attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home and the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu.

AICWA also mentioned repeated attacks on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe. According to the association, these incidents have created an atmosphere of fear among people working in the entertainment industry.

It further reads, “One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted and an atmosphere of fear is being created. Gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood and extort money. The government and police have failed to stop these attacks and protect Bollywood. Statements are not enough. Mumbai’s streets are once again being stained with blood, reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s.”

The organisation alleged that film personalities were being targeted to intimidate them and extort money. However, the claims about motives and links between the incidents remain allegations and should not be treated as established findings. The association said the authorities needed to take stronger action to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among Bollywood professionals and Mumbai residents.

AICWA lists five demands for CM Devendra Fadnavis

In its statement, AICWA placed five demands before Devendra Fadnavis. It called for strict action against those responsible for the attacks, the arrest of both the shooters and those who allegedly ordered the firing, and steps to dismantle extortion networks. “AICWA demands from CM & Home Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis:

Strictest action against the gangsters Arrest the shooters and those who ordered the firing, and break the extortion network Adequate security for film personalities and their families Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks Restore confidence in law and order”

The firing incident took place in Juhu on Sunday evening, October 18. Tiger escaped gunshot injuries, while his driver and another person were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.