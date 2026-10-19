Tiger Shroff car firing: Chilling video captures 3 men opening fire, gun jams before 6th shot – Watch

A new video of the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai has surfaced, showing gunmen opening fire before one shooter’s weapon apparently jams. The actor escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were hurt.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/tiger-shroff-car-firing-chilling-video-captures-3-men-opening-fire-gun-jams-before-6th-shot-watch-8537267/ Copy

Tiger Shroff car firing video shows gunman’s weapon jamming (PC: Twitter)

New footage from the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought fresh details about the frightening moments when gunmen targeted his car. The actor was in Juhu on Sunday evening when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his vehicle. The incident left people in the area shaken, while videos capturing the firing and its aftermath have since surfaced online. Although the actor escaped serious injury, the incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack and the people responsible for it.

Tiger Shroff car firing video shows gunman’s weapon jamming

A newly surfaced video shows three men involved in Tiger Shroff car firing incident, with seven shots reportedly fired at the actor’s car. The footage also captures a moment when one shooter’s weapon appears to jam before the sixth shot.

The video shows two men firing at Tiger Shroff’s BMW, with one apparently unable to fire again when he approaches the vehicle. A third person was reportedly waiting on a motorcycle, which the men used to escape.

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday near Pushpa Narsee Park, also known as Jamnabai Nursery, in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Tiger had reportedly attended a birthday gathering before preparing to leave in his car.

Watch video

This has to be one of the closest assassination attempts ever caught on camera. Just look at how closely the gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff! Its a miracle he escaped this A clear video of the firing incident has now surfaced. #TigerShroff https://t.co/0NDEjRy4lf — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026

Tiger Shroff escapes serious injury

Tiger Shroff escaped bullet injuries, but reports said he suffered minor abrasions from shattered glass and gunpowder. His driver, Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Another person nearby, identified in reports as Umesh Charan, also sustained a bullet injury and was admitted to Cooper Hospital.

A separate video reportedly shows Tiger moving into the driver’s seat after his driver was injured. He then drove away to help get the injured man medical attention. The footage captures the confusion following the firing, with people nearby calling for help.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited the actor to enquire about his well-being. Shinde condemned the incident and assured support, according to reports.

Mumbai Police investigate Tiger Shroff firing incident

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with multiple teams formed to identify and trace the alleged attackers. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish how the men approached the car and where they went after the firing.

A social media post and an audio message purportedly linked to individuals claiming an association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also surfaced after the incident. The messages allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack and referred to Tiger’s association with Salman Khan.