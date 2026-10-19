Tiger Shroff car firing: First photos show injured actor with bandaged arm as Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets him

Tiger Shroff's first photos after the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area have surfaced. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor at his residence and assured his family of the government's support.

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff (PC: ANI)

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s first photos after the firing incident in Mumbai have surfaced, drawing attention to his condition following the shocking incident in Juhu. The actor was seen with a bandage on his arm and dressings on his shoulder and chest as he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his health. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of people in Mumbai, particularly those in the film industry. While Tiger escaped a direct bullet injury, the firing left him with injuries caused by gunpowder and broken glass, according to Shinde. The Deputy Chief Minister also assured the actor and his family that the state government would support them.

Tiger Shroff’s first photos after Juhu firing show injuries

The first photographs from Tiger Shroff’s residence show the actor with a bandage on his arm and dressings covering parts of his shoulder and chest. His mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during Shinde’s visit.

According to reports, the firing took place at around 7:00 pm on October 18, 2026, Sunday when Tiger was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire during the incident.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police (Visuals source: Shivsena PR) — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

The photographs have offered the first public glimpse of Tiger following the incident, as concerns over his safety and the circumstances surrounding the firing continue.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde meets Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence on Sunday night. During the meeting, he checked on the actor’s condition and assured the family that the government would take the incident seriously.

Shinde condemned the firing and said that threats and attempts to intimidate people would not be tolerated in Mumbai. He also stressed that the safety of public figures and ordinary citizens was equally important.

While speaking to the reporters after meeting the actor, he shared, “This is a major incident. Five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken. I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures. No form of threat will be tolerated.”

Police investigate Tiger Shroff firing incident In Mumbai

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the Tiger Shroff’s firing incident in Juhu. Officials are examining evidence, including CCTV footage, to establish what happened and identify those responsible.

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The probe into the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has put two suspected members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, under police scrutiny. Pandit later claimed in a social media post that he and his associate Sandhu, identifying themselves as “Anil Pandit USA and his associate Harman Sandhu,” were responsible for the shooting.

As the police continue their investigation, Tiger Shroff’s first photographs after the incident have brought his condition into focus. More details awaited.