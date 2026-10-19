Tiger Shroff car firing incident: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis orders swift action, says ‘No one will be spared’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has contacted Tiger Shroff following the firing at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. He has directed police to speed up the investigation and arrest those responsible.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/tiger-shroff-car-firing-incident-maharashtra-cm-devendra-fadnavis-orders-swift-action-says-no-one-will-be-spared-8537283/ Copy

Devendra Fadnavis on Tiger Shroff car firing incident (PC: Twitter)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026, when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. While Tiger escaped serious injury, the incident raised concerns about his safety and prompted a police investigation. Following the incident, Fadnavis contacted the actor to check on him and also spoke to senior police officials. Here is what the Chief Minister said and what we know about the ongoing investigation.

Devendra Fadnavis calls Tiger Shroff, assures swift action

According to reports, Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Tiger Shroff over the phone after learning about the firing incident. The Chief Minister assured the actor of the government’s support and said the accused would be traced and arrested soon.

While addressing a press conference, he said, “Regardless of the gang or the individual involved, no one will be spared. If anyone attempts to operate through such threats, the Mumbai Police knows exactly how to set them straight.”

He added, “This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon.”

#WATCH | Nagpur: Regarding the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “Regardless of the gang or the individual involved, no one will be spared. If anyone attempts to operate through such threats, the Mumbai Police knows exactly how to set them straight.” When asked if the Maharashtra government will make efforts to take Lawrence Bishnoi into custody, he says, “We have already sent the request and action is currently underway. That is why I said, no matter where their masterminds might be hiding, the due legal process must be followed. The Mumbai Police has demonstrated in the past that no matter where such perpetrators may be hiding in the world, the Mumbai Police will track them down.” — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The Chief Minister also contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti to seek details about the incident. He directed the police to speed up the investigation and take strict action against those responsible for opening fire at the actor’s vehicle.

He added, “We have already sent the request and action is currently underway. That is why I said, no matter where their masterminds might be hiding, the due legal process must be followed. The Mumbai Police has demonstrated in the past that no matter where such perpetrators may be hiding in the world, the Mumbai Police will track them down.”

The response came amid growing concern over the incident, which took place in a busy part of Mumbai. The police are examining evidence and working to identify the people involved in the firing.

Tiger Shroff car firing incident: What happened?

The car firing incident involving Tiger Shroff took place near Pushpa Park in Juhu, close to Jamnabai Narsee School on Sunday evening, October 18, 2026, around 7 pm. The actor was reportedly leaving from football ground/club in Juhu after a match and private event. While he was leaving in his car 3 unidentified men allegedly opened fire on his car.

This has to be one of the closest assassination attempts ever caught on camera. Just look at how closely the gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff! Its a miracle he escaped this A clear video of the firing incident has now surfaced. #TigerShroff https://t.co/0NDEjRy4lf — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026

According to reports, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and fired several rounds at the vehicle before fleeing. Shortly after the shooting, two suspected operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified as Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, posted across multiple social media platforms to claim responsibility for the attack.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the Mumbai Police, which launched a search for the suspects. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish how the attackers approached the vehicle and escaped from the area.