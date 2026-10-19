Tiger Shroff car firing: Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh, Amol Parashar, and more react after actor escapes open firing attempt

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has sparked concern across Bollywood. Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh, Amol Parashar, Ahsaas Channa, and other celebrities have reacted after gunmen opened fire at the actor’s car in Mumbai.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/tiger-shroff-car-firing-shatrughan-sinha-mika-singh-amol-parashar-and-more-react-after-actor-escapes-open-firing-attempt-8537377/ Copy

Celebrities react to Tiger Shroff firing incident in Mumbai (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has left fans and members of the film industry worried about the actor’s safety. What began as an ordinary evening for the actor in Juhu took a frightening turn when unidentified men allegedly opened fire at his car. Although Tiger escaped without gunshot injuries, his driver and another person were injured in the incident. As news of the shooting spread, several celebrities spoke out, expressing relief that the actor was safe while also raising concerns about the incident. From veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to younger stars, here is how Bollywood reacted.

Shatrughan Sinha, Mika Singh, Amaal Mallik react to Tiger Shroff firing incident

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha described the firing incident as shocking and worrying. In a post on X, he expressed concern for Tiger and his father, Jackie Shroff, while pointing out that the actor was fortunate to have escaped without serious injury. He wrote, “What’s happening???? Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://Dy.CM. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind!”

What’s happening????

Yesterday’s shocking, worrying attacks, threats, targeting & firing on most loved star @TIGERSHROFF worthy son of the most worthy father @bindasbhidu. In fact Tiger was lucky to go unhurt, but his poor driver was injured badly. Honble CM, Maharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis & https://t.co/7lovDa6k89. @mieknathshinde seem to be extremely concerned on this serious matter. Jai Hind! @YashwantSinha

@MamataOfficial

@ArvindKejriwal

@SanjayAzadSln — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 19, 2026

Singer Mika Singh also expressed concern following the incident. He shared a video on hi sofficial official Instagram handle with caption, “I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night. Wishing Tiger Shroff a speedy recovery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has voiced his support for Tiger Shroff following the car firing incident targeting the actor in Juhu. He wrote on X, “Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can’t understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this. @iTIGERSHROFF, please take care, my bro. You know I’m always with you. Right now, please stand by your family and no one else. What the hell is happening in Mumbai? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis please ensure his safety.”



Tiger has entertained every generation since his debut & I can’t understand why someone who has never knowingly wronged anyone, and is one of the kindest people I know, has to go through this. @iTIGERSHROFF, please take care, my bro. You know I’m always with you. Right now, please stand by your family and no one else. What the hell is happening in Mumbai? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis please ensure his safety. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) October 19, 2026

The firing has prompted questions about the safety of celebrities in Mumbai, particularly after earlier incidents involving prominent members of the film industry.”

Ahsaas Channa, Amol Parashar and other actors express concern

Actor Ahsaas Channa said she was relieved that Tiger had escaped unharmed, but admitted that the incident had left her worried about his safety.

“I am very, very happy that he is safe. But I am also a little scared for him. I hope he is okay and even in the future he is always safe,” she told ANI.

Actor Amol Parashar also reacted to the incident, stressing that those responsible must face the consequences. He said, “Whoever has broken the law should be caught and punished.”

Nishant Malkani expressed shock after learning about the firing and said he would contact Tiger to check on him. Actors Apoorva Arora, Alam Khan and Riva Arora also shared their concern over the incident.

Ranvir Shorey, Rahul Dholakia raise questions about safety

Actor Ranvir Shorey condemned the incident in a post on X, describing it as shocking and disgusting. He also called for strict action against those responsible and hoped that Tiger and everyone around him were safe. He wrote, “Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!”

Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice!

This is outrageous! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 18, 2026

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia raised questions about law and order in Mumbai. He criticised the fact that innocent people could be targeted in a firing incident and called for accountability from the authorities. He wrote, “What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers! #TigerShroff #shootinginJuhu”

What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail – the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers! #TigerShroff #shootinginJuhu — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 18, 2026

The shooting took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. According to reports, unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at Tiger’s car. The actor escaped gunshot injuries, while his driver and another person sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.