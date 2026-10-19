Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police clarifies none of the accused is a minor, dismisses speculation over their age

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff continues as authorities clarify key details about the suspects and their alleged involvement in the case.

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Mumbai Police clarifies age of accused in Tiger Shroff firing case (PC: Twitter)

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has raised concerns about celebrity safety and prompted a detailed police investigation. The actor escaped serious injury when gunshots were fired at his car in the Juhu area on October 18. Since then, investigators have been working to establish how the attack was planned and identify everyone involved. The arrest of three suspects in Rajasthan marked a major development in the case. However, conflicting reports about the ages of the accused led Mumbai Police to issue a clarification as the investigation continued.

Mumbai Police confirms all three accused are adults

Mumbai Police DCP Rajtilak Roushan clarified that none of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident is a minor. According to the latest statement reported by India Today, one accused is 18 years old while the other two are 22. The clarification differs from earlier reports suggesting that one suspect was 17.

Roushan identified the alleged shooters as Phool Singh and Rehan. Police said Phool Singh’s weapon malfunctioned during the incident while Rehan was seen wearing a cap in the available footage. The third accused named Hrithik is also in custody as investigators continue to examine their alleged roles in the attack.

How the firing incident unfolded

According to the police, three men arrived on a motorcycle at around 7 pm on Sunday, October 18. Two allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car before fleeing. The actor was reportedly leaving a football ground in Juhu when the incident took place. Tiger escaped without serious injury, but his driver and an autorickshaw driver were reportedly hurt. The incident prompted a wider investigation involving Mumbai Police and other state authorities.

See viral video from the shooting incident here

Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff’s car… Glad he’s safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026

How the suspects were tracked and arrested

As per NDTV, Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly formed around 20 special teams to trace the suspects. Investigators used CCTV footage, technical analysis and field inquiries to track their movements from Andheri West towards north Mumbai and then to Surat.

The suspects later boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express and were apprehended by Kota Police at Kota railway station in Rajasthan. The operation involved coordination with the Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force. Authorities said arrangements were being made to bring the accused to Mumbai for further questioning. Police have also invoked provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. No weapons had been recovered from the three suspects at the time of the reported update.

#WATCH | Mumbai firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff | Kota, Rajasthan: Accused Rehan, Hritik alias Roshan, and the minor are brought to the residence of the Judge for their transit remand to the Mumbai Police. https://t.co/n5A7YiNTtu — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Security increased after the attack

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with Tiger and later contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and the actor’s father Jackie Shroff. Authorities began arrangements for personal security guards for Tiger and additional police protection at his residence.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also assured the actor that those responsible would be pursued. Police said they would coordinate with other states and central agencies as the investigation progressed.

Unverified audio messages linking to Salman Khan draws attention

Purported audio clips and social media posts attributed to Anil Pandit and his alleged associate Harman Sandhu have also circulated following the shooting. The messages reportedly claimed responsibility and issued warnings directed at members of the film industry.

One unverified recording allegedly contains threats against Salman Khan and accusations involving underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, the film industry and corruption. The speaker also refers to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and invokes freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. These statements remain unverified claims and should not be treated as established facts. Police are examining the material alongside other evidence.