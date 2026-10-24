Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police detain 11th suspect from Indore; all accused to face MCOCA

The investigation into the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff has reached another milestone, with the latest detention bringing the number of suspects held in the case to 11.

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Mumbai Police detain 11th suspect from Indore in Tiger Shroff firing case (PC: Instagram)

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has widened, with police detaining another suspect from Madhya Pradesh. The latest development comes as investigators work to establish the roles of those allegedly involved and examine possible links to organised crime. The attack, which took place in the Juhu area, raised concerns about the safety of celebrities and the security arrangements around them. Meanwhile, the investigation has brought fresh attention to alleged gang connections and security concerns involving prominent Bollywood personalities.

Mumbai Police detain 11th suspect in Tiger Shroff firing case

According to NDTV, the Mumbai Crime Branch detained a man from Indore, taking the number of people arrested or detained in connection with the case to 11. Officials said investigators were examining the suspect’s alleged role in the incident and further legal proceedings were underway.

The development follows an earlier announcement that the 10 people arrested at that stage would face charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Police sources said investigators were collecting evidence and completing the necessary documentation to invoke the law. The latest suspect’s specific role has not yet been established publicly.

What happened during the firing incident in Juhu?

On the evening of October 18, 2026, at least two men allegedly fired at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu before escaping on a motorcycle. Police said five to six rounds were fired. The motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspects was later found abandoned in Andheri.

Shroff escaped without injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured. The case was initially handled by Juhu Police before being transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Its Anti-Extortion Cell is now investigating the incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang link under investigation

Anil Pandit, identified as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Three alleged shooters were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, while reportedly attempting to escape towards Nepal via Delhi. Two women were also arrested earlier on allegations that they supplied weapons to the shooters.

According to a police source cited in reports, the gang had initially considered targeting another high-profile personality but allegedly changed its plan because of heavy security. The source claimed the suspects later focused on Shroff after learning through fan-posted social media reels that he did not have police protection.

Reports have also raised the possibility that Salman Khan was the original target. However, the full circumstances and alleged links remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Security concerns grow across Mumbai

The incident has added to wider concerns about threats against celebrities. On October 23, threatening emails reportedly mentioned several locations, including Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa and the venue for Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert. Police searched the locations and reported finding no explosives.

Separately, Shroff’s team warned against fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor. The team urged media organisations and social media users to verify information before sharing it.