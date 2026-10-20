Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police execute ‘plan B’ to transport three accused from Kota

Tiger Shroff firing case: What we know about Mumbai Police’s ‘Plan B’ for three accused

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Tiger Shroff firing incident (PC- Instagram)

Security was tightened at a police station in Kota as Mumbai Police prepared to take the three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to Mumbai. According to reports, the police adopted an alternative strategy, reportedly called ‘Plan B’, and changed their original plan to transport the accused overnight. The three accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station in Kota throughout the night. Visuals from the premises showed security personnel from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a tight cordon around the station.

The Mumbai Police are expected to take the accused to Mumbai, although details about the timing and arrangements for their transportation are awaited.

Speaking about the case, Ramswaroop Meena, Station House Officer (SHO) at Railway Colony Police Station, said the three accused had been granted a 48-hour transit remand and were being taken to Mumbai by Maharashtra Police.

“The Maharashtra Police are on their way to take custody of them (accused). Some of their officers are already here, and others are arriving to complete the formal handover. I briefed you on everything yesterday; they were detained… They were questioned by the Maharashtra Police and us… They have now been handed over to the Maharashtra Police… Nothing of that sort (weapons or money) was found.”

When asked how the accused would be transported to Mumbai, Meena said, “That depends on their preferred mode of travel; whether by train, by road, or otherwise,” he told ANI.

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, but his driver was injured in the incident.

According to police, the three accused were apprehended while travelling on a train. They were subsequently detained and questioned as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.