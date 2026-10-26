Tiger Shroff firing case: Police probe claim Aamir Khan was first target before shooters changed plans

The investigation into the firing incident outside Tiger Shroff’s residence has taken a new turn, with reports raising questions about whether the alleged shooters had considered another Bollywood actor before the attack.

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Aamir Khan was reportedly first target in firing plot before Tiger Shroff (PC: Twitter)

The investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has raised fresh concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities, with reports suggesting that the alleged shooters may have considered targeting another prominent actor first. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, when gunshots were reportedly fired at Shroff’s car. As the Mumbai Crime Branch continues to investigate the case, details have emerged about the suspects’ alleged movements and possible targets. Police are also examining the roles of people suspected of helping the shooters, while the reported connection to an organised crime network remains under investigation.

Aamir Khan reportedly among the alleged targets

According to The Indian Express, the accused men may initially have been instructed to target Aamir Khan before allegedly shifting their focus to Tiger Shroff. Investigators are reportedly examining claims that the suspects conducted reconnaissance at the residences of several Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

Reports suggest the alleged shooters found it difficult to track Aamir’s movements because he rarely makes public appearances. Tiger, on the other hand, is frequently spotted outside his residence while playing football or attending other activities. Investigators are examining whether this made the actor an easier target for the alleged attackers. These details are based on reports and have not been independently established as the final findings of the investigation.

Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang threat against Aamir Khan

The reports have also brought renewed attention to an alleged threat directed at Aamir Khan after his relationship with Gauri Spratt became public. A social media account reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had accused people such as Aamir of promoting what it described as ‘love jihad’ and threatened to take action.

According to NDTV, the account used the names Tyson Bishnoi and Aarzoo Bishnoi. A post attributed to the account stated, “I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), are promoting this against our culture in the name of love jihad in our country by people like Aamir Khan. We will not tolerate this act and will give a befitting reply to them very soon. This thing is against our Sanatan Dharma and the country. We promise to our brothers and sisters and countrymen that whoever promotes these despicable acts, we will give them a befitting reply in our own way. We will choke the breath of those who are promoting this thing in the name of stardom.”

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The alleged connection between the account and the gang remains subject to investigation. Aamir had reportedly received threats in the past as well.

11th accused arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 22-year-old Pranjal Thakran in Indore on Saturday, taking the total number of people arrested in connection with the case to 11. Thakran, who is originally from Sonipat in Haryana, had reportedly travelled to Indore for his paralysed brother’s treatment. Investigators suspect he may have provided logistical, financial or operational assistance to the alleged shooters. His precise role is still being examined.

Police have also recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges in Surat, Gujarat. The weapons were reportedly sent for forensic and ballistic testing to determine whether they matched the empty cartridges found at the scene.