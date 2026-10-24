Tiger Shroff firing case: Shooter claims praise for Salman Khan led to attack, police probe on

Tiger Shroff’s firing case has taken a new turn after an arrested suspect reportedly told police that the attack was linked to the actor’s praise for Salman Khan in 2022, saying, “Salman only tiger in industry.”

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Tiger Shroff (PC: Instagram)

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has raised serious concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities. While the actor escaped without serious injuries, the investigation has now brought an old comment about Salman Khan back into the spotlight. Tiger had praised the superstar during a film promotion event in 2022, describing him as the industry’s one true ‘Tiger’. Now, according to a report, one of the arrested suspects has told the police that this remark was linked to the alleged motive behind the attack. The claim has added a new angle to the case, although investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tiger Shroff firing case: Why was the actor allegedly targeted?

According to a report by The Times of India, one of the arrested suspects reportedly told Police during interrogation that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted to target Tiger Shroff because he had praised Salman Khan at a film promotion event in 2022. The suspect allegedly claimed that the gang wanted to settle scores with the actor over his remarks.

The comment is reportedly from the promotions of Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2, which was released in 2022. Responding to the question, Tiger reportedly said that there was only one Tiger in the film industry and that it was Salman Khan. As per the reports, during the Heropanti 2 event, Tiger Shroff was questioned about the film’s Eid release, a festive slot long linked to Salman Khan’s movie releases. “Is industry mein ek hi hai Tiger, aur woh hai Salman Sir. I am just a billi in front of him. I am Simba, a tiger cub… (There’s only one tiger in the industry, and that’s Salman)”, he had said in response.

“According to police sources, alleged assailant Phool Singh told investigators that he did not know much about the motive but had been told by wanted accused and key conspirator Anil Pandit that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted to exact revenge for that remark. Police officers said they are investigating this claim”, states The Times of India report.

What happened in Tiger Shroff firing incident?

The firing took place on October 18 in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when 3 men in motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground. The actor escaped without serious injuries, while his driver and a bystander reportedly sustained injuries.

This has to be one of the closest assassination attempts ever caught on camera. Just look at how closely the gunmen fired at Tiger Shroff! Its a miracle he escaped this A clear video of the firing incident has now surfaced. #TigerShroff https://t.co/0NDEjRy4lf — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 18, 2026

Three suspects were subsequently arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the case, according to media reports. The Mumbai Police are investigating the attack and the alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Statement from Tiger Shroff’s team

Following the gun firing incident targeting his car in Juhu, Mumbai on October 18, 2026, Team Tiger officially clarified that Tiger Shroff has made no personal statements, released no videos, or authorised any communication regarding the incident. They also warned of legal action against people circulating fake claims and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor. It has urged the public to rely on verified information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Tiger Shroff (@teamtigershroff)

The official statement reads, “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments. It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, Al-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”

As the investigation continues, the alleged motive behind the attack remains a key question for authorities. The suspect’s reported statement has brought Tiger’s 2022 remarks about Salman back into the news, but the claims will need to be examined and established through the ongoing investigation.