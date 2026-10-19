Tiger Shroff firing case update: All three alleged shooters arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota

The investigation into the firing near the Bollywood actor’s vehicle has moved forward after a search led authorities to three men in Rajasthan. Their alleged links and involvement are now under scrutiny.

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All 3 accused caught in firing incident (PC: Twitter)

The investigation into the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has taken a significant turn, with three suspects reportedly caught in Rajasthan. The men were allegedly trying to leave Mumbai after the shooting near a football ground in Juhu. Their arrest marks an important development in the case, which has drawn attention because of the alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police are now working to establish each suspect’s role and gather evidence about how the incident was planned. The investigation also involves tracing the movements of the accused before and after the firing.

Three accused arrested in Kota

All three suspects were taken into custody at Kota railway station in Rajasthan, according to reports by NDTV. The Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rajasthan Police reportedly apprehended them in the Railway Colony area while they were travelling by train from Mumbai towards Delhi. Two of the accused are from Haryana and the third is from Maharashtra.

The men were reportedly absconding after the incident in Juhu. Their detention came a day after gunshots were fired near the football ground where Tiger had reportedly gone to play. Further questioning is expected to help investigators establish the circumstances of the attack and determine the alleged roles of the suspects.

Mumbai Police register FIR in firing case

Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three accused on Monday. According to ANI, the case includes Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The investigation is continuing as officers collect evidence and examine the sequence of events.

The firing reportedly occurred as Tiger was leaving the football ground. His driver was injured during the attack, while the actor escaped without serious injuries. A video that later circulated on social media appeared to show Tiger taking the driver’s seat and rushing his injured driver to the hospital.

Police trace the suspects’ movements

Before the arrests in Kota, the suspects were reportedly seen near Andheri railway station. They allegedly abandoned a motorcycle before leaving the area. Mumbai Police seized the vehicle and began examining its records and CCTV footage to trace the suspects’ movements.

According to ANI, investigators are also examining whether the attackers had monitored Tiger’s routine before the shooting. Sources cited in reports suggested that the suspects knew about his regular Sunday visits to the Juhu football ground. Their alleged escape route through Vile Parle and Andheri is also being investigated.

Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang audio surfaces

After the firing, an audio message circulated online in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and an associate named Harman Sandhu allegedly claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message reportedly referred to Tiger’s association with superstar Salman Khan and claimed that the actor had been warned against working with him. The audio’s authenticity and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

See viral video from the incident here

Gunshots fired near #TigerShroff’s car… Glad he’s safe https://t.co/Zj4vXAWuN8 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 18, 2026

Tiger Shroff seen with bandages after incident

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited Tiger Shroff at his residence. Images and videos from the meeting circulated online, showing the actor with bandages. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff’s team issued a brief public statement confirming that “Tiger is okay.” The statement came as reports of the firing spread, with fans waiting for updates about the actor’s health. As of now, neither Tiger nor Jackie has not made detailed public statement about the incident so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tiger reportedly escaped the firing without any gunshot injuries. However, his driver and another person were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital for treatment. The investigation into the firing is ongoing.