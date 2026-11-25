Tiger Shroff firing case update: Court declares one accused minor, non-bailable warrant issued against Abhishek Sharma

A special court has passed an order concerning the age of one of the accused while the investigation continues into the alleged financial links connected to the case.

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Court transfers minor accused to Juvenile Justice Board in Tiger Shroff firing case (PC: Twitter)

The investigation into the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has seen fresh developments. A special court has ruled that one of the accused was below 18 at the time of the incident and directed that his case be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board. In another development, Mumbai Police has obtained a non-bailable warrant against 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma, who is allegedly linked to the financial arrangements behind the attack. The case dates back to an October incident in Juhu that raised serious security concerns.

Why did the court declare one accused a minor?

According to The Indian Express, the special MCOCA court passed the order on November 25 after examining documents submitted by the accused and a police inquiry report. The accused had approached the court earlier this month, claiming that he was below 18 when the firing took place on October 18.

His lawyers, Sidhant Mor and Divyam Gaur, submitted a Haryana-issued birth certificate and an Aadhaar card mentioning his date of birth as November 30, 2008. According to the documents, he was around 17 years and 10 months old at the time of the incident.

Following the application, the court directed Mumbai Police to verify his age. A police team visited his native place and conducted an inquiry before submitting its findings. The report confirmed the date of birth mentioned in the documents. Accepting the findings, the court declared him a child under the law and directed that he be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Further proceedings concerning his alleged role in the case will now take place before the board.

Why has Mumbai Police obtained a warrant against Abhishek Sharma?

In a separate development, Mumbai Police obtained a non-bailable warrant against Abhishek Sharma, who is the brother of Anil Pandit. Pandit had claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff. Investigators allege that Abhishek managed several cryptocurrency accounts through which financial assistance was allegedly sent to those involved in the attack.

Police have claimed that the money was routed through his wife, Suneha. Suneha reportedly gave a confession statement last week. The court has kept the statement in a sealed cover. The warrant is another development in the investigation into the alleged financial network behind the incident.

What happened during the firing incident in Juhu?

The incident took place on October 18, 2026, outside Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at Shroff’s car as he was leaving the ground after a football match. According to reports, the attack left his driver and a bystander injured while the actor escaped with minor cuts. The incident triggered a police investigation and led to several arrests.

Was Salman Khan the original target?

The investigation also brought attention to the alleged motive behind the attack. A purported audio message linked to Anil Pandit claimed responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issued threats to people associated with Salman Khan.

However, according to multiple reports, police sources indicated that Aamir Khan was initially the intended target. The alleged shooters reportedly conducted reconnaissance around his residence but later shifted their focus to Tiger Shroff after finding him more accessible.